Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Roasted

Berkshire fresh coffee

By Kate Abbott


On a raw morning, a good cup of coffee can leave you soothed, roused and ready for a long day. The beans may come from a sixth-generation farm in San Salvador and roast around the corner.

Several Berkshire enthusiasts are choosing flavors with care, making sure they are grown sustainably and the farmers who grow them can live sustainably and invest in their communities. Assembly coffee roasters offers carefully crafted brews at the Store at Five Corners in Williamstown and Botanica in Great Barrington, and at the Pittsfield Farmers Market and a number of local restaurants. Their roastery in Pittsfield is open on Wednesday afternoons for tastings.

At their roastery in Lee, Barrington Coffee Roasters source their beans from family farms, cooperatives and collaborations. They serve their brews locally at Lenox Coffee.

Tunnel City Coffee in Williamstown and North Adams, a stalwart for 25 years, has a medium roast with a hint of chocolate, especially when it’s chilled.  And No. 6 Depot in West Stockbridge focuses on shade-grown Arabica, hand-picked and grown slowly at up to 6,000 feet — almost twice the height of Mount Greylock. 

 

This article appears in the Spring 2018 issue of TownVibe Berkshire

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Berkshire »

Add your comment:

>> Sign up for our newsletter

Connect With Us      

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

On Point: the Spring Issue

Berkshire Magazine’s editor talks about the latest issue on The John Krol Show

Our Country Stores

Brie and caviar or beer and ammo. What makes a general store today?

Then He Forgot My Name

A photographer’s journey begins amid the ruins of the past

Pitch Dark

MASS MoCA's latest exhibits

Rooted in Gaucho Dueling

Che Malambo dance company––April 22
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

March 2018

Today
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM10th Annual IMAGES 2018 Juried Photography Show

Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall; March 1, 2018 - April 15, 2018 This annual juried photography exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for regional photographers to connect with prominent...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
12:00 AM - 11:45 PMSpectrum: Call For Entries

Spectrum: Annual Contemporary Art Show What’s Now/What’s New Open Call For Entries Spectrum is a juried exhibition of original, contemporary artwork by local and regional...

Cost: $26 for members/student / $41 for non-members

Where:
, CT


Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM10th Annual IMAGES 2018 Juried Photography Show

Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall; March 1, 2018 - April 15, 2018 This annual juried photography exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for regional photographers to connect with prominent...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
12:00 AM - 11:45 PMSpectrum: Call For Entries

Spectrum: Annual Contemporary Art Show What’s Now/What’s New Open Call For Entries Spectrum is a juried exhibition of original, contemporary artwork by local and regional...

Cost: $26 for members/student / $41 for non-members

Where:
, CT


Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM10th Annual IMAGES 2018 Juried Photography Show

Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall; March 1, 2018 - April 15, 2018 This annual juried photography exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for regional photographers to connect with prominent...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
12:00 AM - 11:45 PMSpectrum: Call For Entries

Spectrum: Annual Contemporary Art Show What’s Now/What’s New Open Call For Entries Spectrum is a juried exhibition of original, contemporary artwork by local and regional...

Cost: $26 for members/student / $41 for non-members

Where:
, CT


Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMLearn Booklet Making at Keeler Library- March 6th

Each student will make a 40-page booklet that they can use later as a journal or art book. All supplies and tool will be provided, including a book binder for the younger participants...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: North Salem Rec Department
Telephone: 914-669-5665
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMInside the 17th-century Gesù: Jesuit History, Saints, Theology, and Science

Dr. Evonne Levy, Professor of Renaissance and Baroque Art, University of Toronto, will present a lecture titled Inside the 17th-century Gesù: Jesuit History, Saints, Theology, and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield University Art Museum
Bellarmine Hall, Diffley Board Room
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMMeet the Author of The History of the Hudson Valley at Keeler library: March 6th

Join the history and biography book club to meet with Vernon Benjamin, the author and discuss his book, The History of the Hudson Valley; From Wilderness to Civil War The library will...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMBobby Dogs on FTC StageOne

FTC Film Club continues with a reunion of the cast and crew of the 2007 award-winning, independent film "Bobby Dogs". It was filmed locally with Fairfield County actors and crew and was...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMMeet the Author of The History of the Hudson Valley at Keeler library: March 6th

Join the history and biography book club to meet with Vernon Benjamin, and discuss his book, The History of the Hudson Valley; From Wilderness to Civil War The library will provide copies of the...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMCultural Music & Movement: Mommy & Me

Parents, caregivers and kids are invited to a music & movement class to explore different cultures through musical instruments, stories and dance at the Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield....

Cost: 25.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlisa Dworsky: InVersion

Vermont based artist Alisa Dworsky opens an exhibition of new works, including InVersion, a large scale, site-based volumetric work, at CYNTHIA-REEVES, located on the campus of MASS MoCA in North...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM10th Annual IMAGES 2018 Juried Photography Show

Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall; March 1, 2018 - April 15, 2018 This annual juried photography exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for regional photographers to connect with prominent...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
12:00 AM - 11:45 PMSpectrum: Call For Entries

Spectrum: Annual Contemporary Art Show What’s Now/What’s New Open Call For Entries Spectrum is a juried exhibition of original, contemporary artwork by local and regional...

Cost: $26 for members/student / $41 for non-members

Where:
, CT


Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. For more information and to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 E Post Road
White Plains, NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-997-6700
Contact Name: Toyae Liverpool
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPracticing Creative Confidence with Needle Felting & Wine

Registration Closes: Wednesday, February 14th Andrea Jaffee is a fiber artist and a Licensed Clinical Social worker with a private practice in Katonah, NY.  With over 15 years of experience...

Cost: $55.00pp

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
79
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlisa Dworsky: InVersion

Vermont based artist Alisa Dworsky opens an exhibition of new works, including InVersion, a large scale, site-based volumetric work, at CYNTHIA-REEVES, located on the campus of MASS MoCA in North...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM10th Annual IMAGES 2018 Juried Photography Show

Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall; March 1, 2018 - April 15, 2018 This annual juried photography exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for regional photographers to connect with prominent...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMCapitol Debate Meet and Greet

Capitol Debate's High School and Middle School Debate Camps teach the fundamentals of public speaking and argumentation, enabling students to develop core presentation and debating skills that...

Cost: Free

Where:
Shearwater Coffee Bar
1215 Post Rd
Unit B 106
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Capitol Debate
Telephone: 800-450-5012
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMArt in Focus: Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Bust of Cardinal Roberto Bellarmino

Each event in our Art in Focus series offers an opportunity for an hour of close looking and informal discussion around a single work of art, led by Curator of Education...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield University Art Museum
Bellarmine Hall, Bellarmine Hall Galleries
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Website »

More information
12:00 AM - 11:45 PMSpectrum: Call For Entries

Spectrum: Annual Contemporary Art Show What’s Now/What’s New Open Call For Entries Spectrum is a juried exhibition of original, contemporary artwork by local and regional...

Cost: $26 for members/student / $41 for non-members

Where:
, CT


Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 4:00 PMKid's Half Day Art Camp: Half Day

Paint-Your-Own Garden Art: Kid's Half Day Camp Thurs 3/8 Half Day Camp  Art Projects: Paint your own nature themed project: owls, fairies, gnomes & more! Paint WITH your child...

Cost: 45.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 5:00 PMCrafternoons: Questioning Quilts

Unplug and spend the afternoon crafting and creating! The Litchfield Historical Society’s Crafternoons will explore a new theme in history with hands-on crafts and games that encourage...

Cost: $7 members; $10 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Litchfield Historical Society
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMMake Green Slime for Saint Patrick’s Day at Keeler library- March 8th

Keeler library is celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day by making some awesome gooey slime! Thursday, March 8th from 4-5 PM For kids in grades 3-5 Registration is required...

Cost: free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMAn Evening with Corey Flintoff

Thursday, March 8, 2018 Corey Flintoff, former Moscow correspondent for NPR, presents a timely and topical discussion about current U.S.-Russian relations and how past events – from the...

Cost: $35

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr.
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203.869.0376
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Benefits of Bone Broth - Cooking Class

Bone broth is the backbone of healing broths, soups, stews and sauces. In this demonstration-style class, we’ll learn why bone broth is considered so healthy for YOUR bones, hair, skin and...

Cost: $65 per person

Where:
Wakeman Town Farm
134 Cross Highway
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMStorytellers: Three Women, Three Roads

Celebrate International Women’s Day with critically acclaimed writer and performer Nancy Palmento Schuler as she presents her one-woman play "Three Women, Three Roads," the story of...

Cost: Free program. Advance registration at pequotlibrary.org required by Mon, Mar 8

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMYesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience is the nation’s most innovative and unique show utilizing the works of The Beatles. This amazing group, anchored by brothers Billy,...

Cost: A: $35, B: $20

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 10:00 PMComedy on FTC StageOne

Featuring: Kerri Louise (Oprah) Sherry Davey (The Today Show) Carrie Gravenson (New York Underground Comedy Festival) Celebrate International Women's Day with three Fabulously Funny...

Cost: $33 Members Save:$2 /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlisa Dworsky: InVersion

Vermont based artist Alisa Dworsky opens an exhibition of new works, including InVersion, a large scale, site-based volumetric work, at CYNTHIA-REEVES, located on the campus of MASS MoCA in North...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM10th Annual IMAGES 2018 Juried Photography Show

Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall; March 1, 2018 - April 15, 2018 This annual juried photography exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for regional photographers to connect with prominent...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
12:00 AM - 11:45 PMSpectrum: Call For Entries

Spectrum: Annual Contemporary Art Show What’s Now/What’s New Open Call For Entries Spectrum is a juried exhibition of original, contemporary artwork by local and regional...

Cost: $26 for members/student / $41 for non-members

Where:
, CT


Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMKIDS - Create a Canvas: Hogwarts Trio

Grades: 2-5 Workshop size:  20 children Reservations Close - Friday, March 2nd In this workshop,  each Lil’ Dreamer will choose their favorite Harry Potter character-...

Cost: $35.00pp

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
79
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 3:00 PMThrough Our Eyes VI

Exhibiting at the Carriage Barn Arts Center is New Canaan High School’s 6th annual Through Our Eyes exhibition. The exhibit is on view from March 9th to March 24th. Opening reception is on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMThrough Our Eyes VI: Opening Reception

The community is invited to view and celebrate the work of New Canaan High School art students whose work was selected for inclusion in “Through Our Eyes VI” at The Carriage Barn Arts...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMTie One On: Macrame Hanging Candle & Vino

Registration Closes - Monday, March 5th Chris Eckler’s first love, next to her husband, of course, is Art - the creation, the sharing, the appreciation. A local Art teacher, big-time...

Cost: $55.00pp

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792 Route 35
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMBake & Sip Irish Culture Night!

Fri 3/9, 7-9pm "Bake & Sip" Irish Culture Night! Grab a bottle of your favorite beverage & join us for a fun night of baking Irish Soda Bread, making a painted shamrock keepsake...

Cost: 35.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMLadysmith Black Mambazo

"It isn’t merely the grace and power of their dancing or the beauty of their singing that rivets the attention, but the sheer joy and love that emanates from their being." -Paul...

Cost: A: $45 B: $30

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMChad Prather

Chad Prather is known for his way with words. He is a comedian, armchair philosopher, musician and observational humorist. He is often referred to as “the modern day Will Rogers.” He is...

Cost: $30

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE RIDGEFIELD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlisa Dworsky: InVersion

Vermont based artist Alisa Dworsky opens an exhibition of new works, including InVersion, a large scale, site-based volumetric work, at CYNTHIA-REEVES, located on the campus of MASS MoCA in North...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay Center’s...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMTo Kill A Mockingbird

Scout and her brother, Jem, are fascinated with the people of their small Alabama town. Consumed by imagination and innocence, they cannot see the tensions that lie just below the surface. But when...

Cost: $23-$26

Where:
Thomaston Opera House
158 Main St.
Thomaston, CT  06787
View map »


Sponsor: Landmark Community Theatre
Telephone: 860-283-6250
Contact Name: Jeffrey Dunn
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 12:45 PMSugarFest 2018

The coming of spring brings Westmoreland’s Annual Sugarfest. Now in its 13th year, we hope you will join us for a delicious homemade pancake breakfast with your choice of...

Cost: See event description

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chestnut Ridge Road
Mt. Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 2:45 PMBlood Drive sponsored by Somers Women's Club

The annual Somers Women's Club Blood Drive will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at Somers Intermediate School, 240 Route 202, Somers, NY. The drive does not cancel...

Cost: free

Where:
Somers Intermediate School
240 Route 202
Somers, NY  10589
View map »


Sponsor: Somers Women's Club
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM10th Annual IMAGES 2018 Juried Photography Show

Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall; March 1, 2018 - April 15, 2018 This annual juried photography exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for regional photographers to connect with prominent...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMSecond Degree Reiki

Join us for the second level of Reiki, to experience and explore the mantras and symbols of Second Degree Reiki. This "class" is for anyone who has received their first degree Reiki...

Cost: $218.00

Where:
Walk in the Woods, LLC
Whiting Mills, studio 310
100 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT  06098
View map »


Sponsor: Walk in the Woods, LLC
Telephone: 860.480.3642
Contact Name: rose
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMPaint-Your-Own Nature Rock Animals: POP-IN Art Open Studio

Sat, March 10th, 12-4pm: POP-IN Art Open Studio. Come by anytime between 12-4pm on Saturday, March 10th to paint your project. Session times generally run for one hour per project. Choices include...

Cost: 18.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMIndigo Shibori Dyeing

Registration Closes - Saturday, March 3rd Brenna is a mixed media artist and teacher with over 25 years of experience teaching both children and adults. Her work has been published in numerous...

Cost: $45.00pp

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792 Route 35
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 3:00 PMThrough Our Eyes VI

Exhibiting at the Carriage Barn Arts Center is New Canaan High School’s 6th annual Through Our Eyes exhibition. The exhibit is on view from March 9th to March 24th. Opening reception is on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMarch Astronomy

On Saturday March 10, 7 p.m. join our team of astronomy volunteers as we gaze through the telescopes at the Moon, Saturn, and deep space objects. Our team will also point out and discuss various...

Cost: $4/New Pond Farm member ($12 max./family), $6/non-member ($24 max./family)

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMAuerbach-Pierce Duo

St. Michael’s-Litchfield will present a concert by Auerbach-Pierce Duo with violinist Dan Auerbach and pianist Joshua Pierce. Auerbach-Pierce Duo’s recent concerts include a Merkin...

Cost: Suggested Freewill Offering $20

Where:
St. Michael's Parish
25 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: St. Michael's-Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-9465
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMMusic & Miles- CHANGING MINDS presents LIVING PROOF

On behalf of Music and Miles: Changing Minds, The Lagond Music School and The Mental Health Association of Westchester, we invite you to be part of Living Proof, a multi-art, eye-opening...

Cost: $100 General Admission; $40 Students (25 and under)

Where:
Chappaqua Performing Arts Center
480 Bedford Rd
Chappaqua, NY  10514
View map »


Sponsor: Lagond Music
Telephone: 914-345-0512
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMSwing Dance at Dewey Hall with The Lucky 5

Lesson at 7:30 with Vance Catapang, live music starts at 8:30. Sliding fee scale $15-$20, with student ID: $10. No partner necessary. Refreshments available.   ...

Cost: $20-15 at the door, $10 with student ID.

Where:
Dewey Hall
91 Main Street
91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA, 01257
Sheffield, MA  01257
View map »


Sponsor: Oldtone Productions
Telephone: 413-429-1176
Contact Name: Beth Carlson
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMGodspeed You! Black Emperor

Godspeed You! Black Emperor began in Montreal in the early 1990s, and during five years they swelled from a bedroom trio to an earth-rattling, wall-of-sound experience with as many as 14 live...

Cost: $26-$45

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDave Mason

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason has been performing live shows for more than 50 years. Music is his passion. 2018 marks a new year in the musical journey and “The Very Best Of Dave...

Cost: $75

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE RIDGEFIELD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PM - 11:30 AMKid's Terrarium Mini World Class

Sat 3/10, 10-11:30am: Terrariums are all the rage! Bring the kids and learn how to make one! $25 fee covers the supplies, fresh greens, materials and costs for each terrarium. Create...

Cost: 25.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
Monkey Around with Curious George at Stepping Stones PJ Party!

Join us for our next Storybook Pajama Party featuring the H. A. Rey classic "Curious George Goes to the Zoo". Enjoy an interactive storytime on our 33' x 12'...

Cost: Members $8, Non-members $13. After March 2: Members $10, Non-members $15.

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Telephone: 203 899 0606
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlisa Dworsky: InVersion

Vermont based artist Alisa Dworsky opens an exhibition of new works, including InVersion, a large scale, site-based volumetric work, at CYNTHIA-REEVES, located on the campus of MASS MoCA in North...

Cost: Free

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: CYNTHIA-REEVES
Telephone: 413-398-5257
Contact Name: Kristen Jussila
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMTo Kill A Mockingbird

Scout and her brother, Jem, are fascinated with the people of their small Alabama town. Consumed by imagination and innocence, they cannot see the tensions that lie just below the surface. But when...

Cost: $23-$26

Where:
Thomaston Opera House
158 Main St.
Thomaston, CT  06787
View map »


Sponsor: Landmark Community Theatre
Telephone: 860-283-6250
Contact Name: Jeffrey Dunn
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags