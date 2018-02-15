Roasted

Berkshire fresh coffee

By Kate Abbott

On a raw morning, a good cup of coffee can leave you soothed, roused and ready for a long day. The beans may come from a sixth-generation farm in San Salvador and roast around the corner.

Several Berkshire enthusiasts are choosing flavors with care, making sure they are grown sustainably and the farmers who grow them can live sustainably and invest in their communities. Assembly coffee roasters offers carefully crafted brews at the Store at Five Corners in Williamstown and Botanica in Great Barrington, and at the Pittsfield Farmers Market and a number of local restaurants. Their roastery in Pittsfield is open on Wednesday afternoons for tastings.

At their roastery in Lee, Barrington Coffee Roasters source their beans from family farms, cooperatives and collaborations. They serve their brews locally at Lenox Coffee.