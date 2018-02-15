Real Estate

The cold snap has seen some interesting business ventures

By Nichole Dupont

it’s the end of a very long era for Crane Currency in Dalton (which had been under the same family ownership for 217 years). It was sold early this year for $800 million to, believe it or not, Crane Company, a Connecticut-based hydrocarbon-processing outfit, and no relation. Crane Currency, which makes the majority of our money, employs 1,100 and sells its products in 50 countries. Crane Co. employs around 11,000.

Another large(ish) sale ($16.1 million) has left the Barrington Plaza in Great Barrington under the new ownership of Paragon Management Group, LLC out of Westport, Connecticut. A Marshalls and a Pet Valu have have opened there. According to David Wright, an agent for the group, there are still three vacant spaces, and, he says, “we intend to renovate the remainder of the building façade next to Marshalls” to draw in potential tenants.

Mid-county, the mayor of Pittsfield and (most) of its residents are tentatively celebrating the sale of Tyler Street’s long abandoned, but still beautiful, St. Mary the Morning Star Church property. CT Management Group, LLC (the property management arm of investor Scarafoni Associates), in conjunction with the support of the City of Pittsfield and funding from MassDevelopment, is planning a redevelopment of the entire campus into 29 “market-rate housing” units. Developer David Carver is the brains behind the redevelopment of St. Mary’s, which at one point was slated to be torn down for a Dunkin’ Donuts.

More on iconic properties: If you see some beautiful cars gleaming in Cove Bowling’s parking lot in Great Barrington, it’s because Timeless Auto Sales has taken up shop. So has Marty and Jim’s Sandwiches and More, which pairs nicely with league night. Patrons seem undeterred that the property is still for sale.

Also on the food front on Stockbridge Road, Donaji (former location of Campfire) is enjoying a steady stream of loyal patrons to Zapotec cuisine. It is a first for Chef Tino Francisco, who has seen the inside of nearly every south county kitchen.

And Jessica Rufo, owner of the popular Dottie’s Coffee Lounge in Pittsfield, says they ran out of room there in the kitchen. “I decided to take the baking materials out and expand on baking entirely. There has been a deep bakery void in Pittsfield for the past ten years, and I wanted to give that back to the city.” Tyler & Pine makes gourmet donuts, cakes, cupcakes, bagels, soups, and more.