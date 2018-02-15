Edit ModuleShow Tags
On Point: the Spring Issue

Berkshire Magazine’s editor talks about the latest issue on The John Krol Show




Anastasia Stanmeyer recently went on the air to talk with John Krol about Berkshire Magazine and the new issue. She discusses her interview with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (“The favorite part of her town halls is afterwards, when people line up to talk to her and take selfies,” says Stanmeyer); tiny houses in the Berkshires (“The biggest challenge right now with companies like B&B is not creating them or finding a market for them, but actually finding locations that would accept them as far as zoning goes,” says Stanmeyer); and a photo essay, “then he forgot my name,” by Susan Copich. (“This is photography as art,” says Krol).

Stanmeyer also talks about International Women’s Day, March 8, when Berkshire Magazine and the Norman Rockwell Museum will present a dialogue with Copich and jump-start a new quarterly series called “Bringing It Home.”

In this 20-minute interview, Stanmeyer also dialogues about overnighting in Pittsfield, at Hotel on North, with Berkshire Magazine’s Cara Vermeulen and Jen Hines. (“It was a lot of fun, and I’m just realizing that we all need this,” says Stanmeyer.)

Click here to listen in on this lively, informative discussion.

 

This article appears in the Spring 2018 issue of TownVibe Berkshire

