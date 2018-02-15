Jack’s Jacüterie

Locally made European styled sausages, specialty smoked bacons, and fresh sausages

By Kevin West

Try, Try Again––The success of artisanal salami maker Jack Peele, founder of Jacüterie , began in failure. The 32-year old Great Barrington resident lived as a child in London, where holiday season brought traditional fresh sausages called chipolata. After his family moved to Ancramdale, New York, a chipolata-free zone, Peele and his English-born father went DIY.

“It was a disaster,” recalls Peele, who developed an “obsession” for sausage making that, five years ago, morphed into Jacüterie.

Peele’s skills have improved in the meantime. His cured sausages have won multiple Good Food Awards, and Jacüterie products are sold locally at the Berkshire Co-Op Market.

As for that chipolata? Peele kept at it. “This past year we finally got it right,” he says.

