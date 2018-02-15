Art of it: Pink and Green Girl in the Woods

Local artist Cynthia Wick's paintings utilize her surroundings and emotions

By Anastasia Stanmeyer

Cynthia Wick has a view of the forest from her home studio in Lenox. The abstract landscape and figurative painter’s Girl in the Woods series started with a small painting she did of herself and her two sisters when they were little, in their pink Easter dresses. “I began to think about the fairytales I loved as a child, about girls entering the woods and being transformed into womanhood, like Snow White and Little Red Riding Hood. Where heading into the darkness can be both scary and magical. A girl in a pink dress and Mary Janes might seem incongruous in the woods. But for me, it makes perfect emotional sense.”

Wick is just finishing a group exhibit, “Matereality,” through February 26 at Great Barrington’s Geoffrey Young Gallery.

Her work also can be seen on Instagram and Facebook—her “virtual salon”—and part of that mix is a hefty dose of political cartoons created on her iPad. @cynthiawick.art