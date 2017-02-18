Wreath Fundraiser

The Second Annual Wreath Art Auction took place December 2 the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in Pittsfield. Catered by Mission Bar + Tapas, the event drew some 200 people. Forty wreaths and 20 kissing balls were decorated by regional artists. Some were sold grab-and-go style, others were auctioned off, and more than $3,200 was raised, with all proceeds going to the South Congregational Food Pantry in Pittsfield.

Photos below: Tony D’Angelo and Lydia Shulman from the Beacon Cinema;

Joe McCauley, Jason Linker, and Colleen Meaney;

and Berkshire Bank CEO John Bissell with his wife, Melissa Bissell.