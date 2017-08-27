Wilton Out and About - Sept/Oct

2017

By Meg Hemmerle

Starting 9.4 thru 9.31 Amazon Adventure is a new IMAX biopic at the Maritime Aquarium that tells the true story of Henry Bates, who risked his life in the Amazon in the 1850s and discovered the “beautiful proof” that supported Darwin’s groundbreaking theories of evolution. Daily through September.

9.5 Write a check, catch up with friends, and make a difference on the spot. 100+ Women Who Care is a group of local women who gather four times a year for a one-hour meeting where each member writes a $100 check to a charity selected by the group.The combined donation of $10,000 makes a real impact here in Fairfield County, without time-consuming fundraising events. “Our mission is to provide for those in greatest need in our county,” says Fairfield Chapter leader Beth Kisielius. Sept 5 @ 6:30-7:30 PM, The Pearl, Westport.

9.17 Lace up your running shoes for the sixth annual Where the Pavement Ends . The third race in the annual six-race Trail Mix Series racing the beautiful woods and trails of northern Fairfield County, takes place September 17, at 8 AM. Registration is $35.

9.28 Museum curators will lead a discussion about the furniture that is inside Philip Johnson’s Glass House (right), in New Canaan, much of which derives from the famed modern architect’s 1930 Manhattan apartment, which was designed by Mies van der Rohe and Lilly Reich. September 28, 5:30-8 pm.

10.2 OBIE Award-winning singer, Mandy Gonzalez, currently starring in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, is also known for her portrayal and as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked. She’ll be bringing her impressive pipes to the Wall Street Theatre in Norwalk on Oct 2 @ 7:30PM