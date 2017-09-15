Wife No. Six

"The Last Wife" (of King Henry VIII) is WAM Theatre’s fall play and benefits women veterans––Oct 13 to Nov 5

By Kate Abbott

Catherine Parr’s husband is one of the most powerful men in the Western world. If she can move him, she can influence nations. She is the woman who outlived Henry VIII, and their family life fuels a contemporary drama in Kate Hennig’s The Last Wife— WAM Theatre ’s fall play, Oct 13 to Nov 5 at Shakespeare & Co.

Artistic director Kristen Van Ginhoven finds the play timely: Parr stands her ground, maneuvers for authority, and risks her life.