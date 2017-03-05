Village Chef

Hancock Shaker Village's cafe gets a new menu from Main Street Hospitality Group

Hancock Shaker Village is teaming up with Main Street Hospitality Group (Hotel on North, Porches Inn, Williams Inn, Red Lion Inn) to run the village’s café.

The new, seasonal menu “respects the Shaker heritage and includes things that grow right outside the kitchen,” says Main Street’s VP of Culinary Development Brian Alberg.

The 750-acre property is a living-history museum with a CSA farm and offers events all year long. The café, notes newly inducted president and CEO Jennifer Trainer Thompson, is a natural extension of the Shakers’ original mission of sustainable food production and wellness through food.