Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Times Are a-Changin’

Keeping up with Great Barrington’s restaurant scene

By Kate Abbott


It’s not easy keeping up with Great Barrington’s restaurant scene. Shelly Williams, known for Haven Bakery & Café in Lenox, has opened Prana Bar at 325 Stockbridge Road, with a menu of “global street food” having Asian, Spanish, Indian, and European roots.

Across town, Chef Michael Ballon, after 27 years in the kitchen, sold Castle Street Café this winter to Vern Kennedy of Berkshire Restaurant Property. In line with the old adage, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Kennedy promises to keep the restaurant essentially the same, says Betsy Andrus, executive director of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce. 

The owners of Xicohtencatl restaurant just opened Tangier Café, a Moroccan/Middle Eastern eatery in the former Fuel at 286 Main St. Co-owner Toni Bergins says the café has a “spicy, warm, fun vibe” accented by the artwork of Joel Haynes on the walls. Try the Turkish coffee, mint tea, and exotic dishes by chef and co-owner Angel Espinoza Jimenez. 

And a new development at the top of Railroad Street will transform the former Martin’s Diner and Mario’s Restaurant, says developer Ian Rasch. He and Sam Nickerson, co-founders of Framework Development Group, have plans for four to five retail spaces and 13 apartments, with two storefronts fronting the alley-cum-walkway between Railroad and Castle streets. Renovation should be finished by January 2018, with tenants that might include a bakery and café or a wine bar with tapas. 

This article appears in the Spring 2017 issue of TownVibe Berkshire

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Berkshire »

Add your comment:

>> Sign up for our newsletter

Connect With Us

          

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Teen Flyers

Young pilots get their wings before their wheels

Yellow Bowl

A couple pay their respect at ten former Japanese internment camps

Visionaries

Revival of George Westinghouse’s theater space by a solar entrepreneur

Pour It On

Maple Weekend on March 18 and 19

Garage Ménage

Family members collaborate on a modern country retreat
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMid-Winter Book Sale

Come in from the cold, browse for books and media in a cozy, intimate environment. The Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19, 9am – 5pm daily....

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 4:00 PMLittle Free Library Fundraiser in the Litchfield Hills

Little Free Library Stewards Rose Buckens and Jo Ann Jaacks will host a combined indoor tag sale fundraiser and informational gathering at St. Michael’s Community House, 23 South Street, just off...

Cost: Free

Where:
St. Michael's Community House
23 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Little Free Library
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMNew York Mets award-winning announcer Gary Cohen

Meet the Mets…announcer!   The Ridgefield Library will host an exclusive conversation with legendary baseball broadcaster Gary Cohen.  Gary will entertain questions from...

Cost: Donation: Adults -- $25 Children -- $12.50

Where:
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMHot Chocolate & Churros Demo

Instructor: Maria Laura Quintero Churros are traditional Spanish desserts developed centuries ago by Spanish shepherds. Come and learn the culture of Spain.   Demo

Cost: $20 per person

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMOutdoor Adventures: Extreme Maple Syrup

Get a special behind-the-scenes look at the Stamford Museum's Maple Syrup operation from 3:00-4:30 PM. Help collect sap, measure sugar, learn to use an auger to drill tap holes, and more!...

Cost: members $5, non-members $8

Where:
Stamford Museum
39 Scofieldtown Road
Stamford, CT  06903
View map »


Sponsor: Stamford Museum
Telephone: 203-322-1646
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCollage Work & Paintings by Tom Hlas

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by abstract painter and collage artist, Tom Hlas of Norfolk, Connecticut. This exhibit will be on view from January 7 – February 19. An...

Cost: free and open to the community

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:00 PMNational Theatre of London ENCORE in HD: Amadeus

Music. Power. Jealousy. Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones, NT Live: The Comedy of Errors) plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, broadcast live from the National Theatre, and...

Cost: Ticket Price: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMLondon's National Theatre in HD: Saint Joan

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc, broadcast live from the Donmar Warehouse.Bernard Shaw’s classic play follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to drive the...

Cost: $17

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMAntioch Exhibit

This exhibit examines the 19th-century origins of this traditionally African-American congregation, as well as Antioch's growth, people, music, and ministries over its long and vibrant history...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Sponsor: Bedford Hills Historical Museum
Telephone: 914-806-2518
Contact Name: Ellen Cohen, Elin Peterson
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 4:00 PMTag Sale Fundraiser for Little Free Libraries

TAG SALE FUNDRAISER FOR LITTLE FREE LIBRARIES IN THE Little Free Library Stewards Rose Buckens and Jo Ann Jaacks will host a combined indoor tag sale fundraiser and informational gathering at St....

Cost: Free

Where:
St. Michael's Community House
23 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: The Litchfield Hills Little Free Library Grass Roots Project
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:30 AMKids Winter Camp at Clearpool

What better way for kids to spend the school break than a wintry week of camp classics? A full week of fun and educational programming includes hiking, crafts, campfire activities, games, songs...

Cost: $40 per person

Where:
Green Chimneys - CLEARPOOL CAMPUS
33 Clearpool Road
Carmel, NY  10512
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845.225.8226 ext. 60
Contact Name: Stacey Damiano
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Cook for Presidents Day

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Celebrate President’s Day by serving a few favorite dishes of some of the world’s most powerful men. Ages 5-12 Full Participation

Cost: $45 per person full participation

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Presidential Pennies

If you were to be president of the United States of America, what would your coin look like? Use black ink and bronze-colored paper to create your own portrait, silhouette, or design on a...

Cost: Free for members and with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
6:30 PMStandup Comedy Workshop

With Christine O’Leary HamletHub “Whole New You” Series Learn how to take ‘how you see the world and the world sees you’ to the stage! Have you been told...

Cost: $350.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Sound of Music (1965)

Julie Andrews sings and dances her way through 1965’s The Sound of Music, one of the most beloved American musicals of all time. As Maria, a nun turned governess, she is tasked with raising the...

Cost: $7

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »

More information
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
11:15 AM - 12:00 PMStoryland Adventures: Babes on a Blanket

Join our baby play group on Monday mornings! Come share board books, toys, music and rhymes with your baby—20 minutes structured, 25 minutes free play and socializing. For 0 - 12 months. No...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 2:00 PMMonday Scholars- Food: A Cultural History with Dr. Ken Albala

Enjoy online learning and engaging discussion at the Oliver Wolcott Library with the Monday Scholars! Monday Scholars combines the best of online learning with face-to-face classroom discussion!...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:30 AMKids Winter Camp at Clearpool

What better way for kids to spend the school break than a wintry week of camp classics? A full week of fun and educational programming includes hiking, crafts, campfire activities, games, songs...

Cost: $40 per person

Where:
Green Chimneys - CLEARPOOL CAMPUS
33 Clearpool Road
Carmel, NY  10512
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845.225.8226 ext. 60
Contact Name: Stacey Damiano
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
8:00 PMBeth Hart

The Blues Magazine dubbed her “the ultimate female rock star” and right now, the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter is riding a creative tidal wave, firing out acclaimed albums, hooking...

Cost: $59.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMFoster Care Open House Orienation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. Come to this open house orientation...

Cost: Free

Where:
Yonkers Riverfront Library
One Larkin Center
Yonkers , NY  10701
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914- 997-6700 ex 752
Contact Name: Pat Anderson
Website »

More information
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information
Nature Adventures Camp Feb 21-24th

Feb 21-24th / 10 am – 2 pm Come out and see the Sanctuary as winter comes to an end. Find out what animals have been up to and which ones are already planning for spring. Learn...

Cost: $175 - $200

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chesnut Ridge Rd.
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Westmoreland Sanctuary
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMLook of Love- A Musical Evening with The Pierce Campbell Trio

Look of Love features the jazz music from artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Duke Ellington. It will have toes tapping and heads bobbing to familiar favorites. With excellent vocals,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
8:00 PMSteve Hackett

Genesis Revisited With Classic Hackett 2017 US Tour Former Genesis guitarist and prog-rock legend Steve Hackett returns with an exciting new show! Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the classic...

Cost: $75

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
4:00 PMFrozen (2013)

February School Break! A fairy tale about overcoming obstacles and the power of true love, Frozen is a sweet, magical film filled with great music, likable characters, and striking effects. Bring...

Cost: $7

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:30 PM - 5:00 PMAmerican Girl Book Club: The Travelers Tricks

A package goes missing on Caroline's stage coach trip. Discover what travel on the stage coach was like in Early America as we discuss the book The Travelers Tricks, A Caroline Mystery on Thursday,...

Cost: $7 members; $10 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 6:30 PMDivergent Expressions Opening Reception

Join us for our first opening of 2017, Divergent Expressions, featuring paintings by Margaret Buchte and Kimberly Gerry-Tucker. Their pieces vary between local spots around the Berkshires and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Good Purpose Gallery
40 Main Street
Lee, MA  01238
View map »


Sponsor: Good Purpose Gallery
Telephone: 413-394-5045
Contact Name: Amy LeFebvre
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMClimax/Anticlimax: The Palazzo Vecchio Battle Frescoes by Leonardo and Michelangelo, Revisited

On October 24, 1503, Leonardo da Vinci received the key to the “Hall of the Pope” in the Florentine church of Santa Maria Novella, to use as a workshop in which to execute the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Diffley Board Room, Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Contact Name: Lauren Williams
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMCatch a Classic & a Slice Book Club: Harry Potter

Come to Pequot Library to celebrate the magic of the Harry Potter series. This is a chance to share classics in an informal “pizza-eating, on-the-floor rap session.” For...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Christine Catallo
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM“Contemporary Art”—A Conversation* with William Powhida and Guests

Please join The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and Postmasters for a conversation with William Powhida, Zoë Charlton, Mostafa Heddaya, Kendra Jayne Patrick, Seph Rodney, and Magdalena Sawon...

Cost: Free, registration preferred by February 21.

Where:
Postmasters Gallery
54 Franklin Street
New York, NY  10013
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PMHowie Mandel

For more than 30 years Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business. His versatile career has covered television, film, stage, animation and author with his 2009 memoir...

Cost: $87.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMWinter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Emily Dickinson—Pushing The Envelope

Thursday, Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23 Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Emily Dickinson—Pushing The Envelope, 10:30 – noon. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Winter Poetry Seminar Series...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 5:00 PMArt in Nature

Art in Nature explores various drawing and painting techniques using reference from the nature world.  The class will venture out into the spacious and wooded Westmoreland property to gather...

Cost: $115 to $140

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chesnut Ridge Rd.
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8448
Contact Name: Westmoreland Sanctuary
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMHomeschool at The Aldrich: Slip, Slide, Sleigh-Ride

Celebrate the start of a winter weekend with a snow-inspired painting workshop. Add paint to the top of your page, and experiment with different motions, tools, and toys to make your paint drip and...

Cost: $15

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 12:00 AMBack in Time Bash!

1Berkshire Young Professionals Annual Event, Back in Time Bash! Presented by: 1Berkshire & Berkshire Museum 1Berkshire Young Professionals are kicking off another great year with our...

Cost: $10 for BYP members, $15 for guests & Cash Bar!

Where:
Berkshire Museum
39 South Street
Pittsfield, MA  01226
View map »


Sponsor: 1Berkhsire
Telephone: 4134642524
Contact Name: Darcie Sosa
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMJaw-Dropping Comedy "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers," a play by John Logan. Meet Hollywood’s first female super-agent: Sue Mengers. Her clients were the biggest names in show...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: 3 to 5 Beehive

Buzz on in, share some weekly theme-based stories on the rug and take home a related craft through February 24. For ages 3 – 5. No registration required. Free and open to the public. 3 to...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
11:15 AM - 11:45 AMStoryland Adventures: Babes on a Blanket

Waddle around to nursery rhymes, fingerplays, music, and a simple story on Friday mornings through February 27. For 12 – 24 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMClay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel

      Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel   Looking for something relaxing, creative and...

Cost: 50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMMark Devlin Exhibits at the Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Mark Devlin’s “Studies” Opens February 25 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception February 25, 12pm-2pm Born in Salem, Ma. in 1961, Mark first started...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMPaella & Tapas

Melanie Cecilio MENU: Paella Valenciana- seafod dish from Valencia province of Spain Manchego with Membrillo-  manchego cheese with quince jam Croquetas de jamon y...

Cost: $75per person - Full Participation

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
12:00 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017

Ridgefield Restaurant Week, February 20-26, 2017 Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!  From February 20th through 26th,...

Cost: See Special Offers box on DestinationRidgefield.com

Where:
Participating Restaurants
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefied Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jennifer Zinzi
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:15 PMMet Opera Live in HD: Dvořák’s Rusalka

Kristine Opolais stars in a new production of the opera that first won her international acclaim, Dvořák’s fairy-tale opera about the tragic water nymph Rusalka. Sir Mark Elder...

Cost: $25 / $18 students

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Telephone: 413-528-0100
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:15 PM“Quilt Stories”- A Family Program Celebrating Black History Month at Norwalk Historical Society

The Norwalk Historical Society is hosting the family program, “Quilt Stories”, in celebration of Black History Month. Families will learn about African American folk artist, Harriet...

Cost: $3.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMMagic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon

Coming to the Main Stage at the Warner Theatre.... This BRAND NEW musical based on the bestselling book by Mary Pope Osborne takes the stage and features students of the Warner Theatre Center...

Cost: $15.50.

Where:
Main Stage - Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: Lufkin Family Foundation
Telephone: (860) 489-7180
Contact Name: Warner Theatre
Website »

More information
4:00 PMDancin' Broadway

From Agnes de Mille to Bob Fosse to Jerome Robbins, iconic choreography has made stars of dancers and forged the path of Broadway musical theatre. DANCIN’ BROADWAY is a multi-media...

Cost: Adult $25 | Child $20

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
10 E Ridge Road
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Paloma Hutton
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMParis Bistro

Melanie Cecilio MENU: Soupe à l’oignon- Onion Soup Gratin Dauphinois- A rich gratin of sliced potatoes and cream Duck Confit Express-A poached duck with sauce...

Cost: $85 per person - Full Participation

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMOpening Reception with Artist Shelia Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery hosts an opening reception with the artist for Skyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer. Light fare and live music. The paintings of Sheila Kramer are...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMNew Pond Farm Presents Neil Simon’s Rumors

If you have an alibi, please join us for a play reading, directed by Nancy Ponturo. The talented actors will be Nancy and Bob Ponturo, Heather and Frank Whaley, Julia Levo, Don Striano, Dorothy and...

Cost: These performances cost $40 per New Pond Farm member and $50 per Non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMJaw-Dropping Comedy "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers," a play by John Logan. Meet Hollywood’s first female super-agent: Sue Mengers. Her clients were the biggest names in show...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:00 PMRene Lopez

Rene Lopez returns to The Barn with his incredible band, for a night of Funky Soul and Rock. Photo Credit* Gino Alejandro

Cost: $15

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
8:30 PMKMAA artist exhibit

The Katonah Museum Artist Association announces their upcoming exhibit, titled Chance.  The exhibit will feature artists chosen at random with their creations selected with...

Cost: Free

Where:
School House Library
3 lee Rd
Croton, NY  10519
View map »


Sponsor: Katonah Museum Artist Association
Contact Name: Mary Parker

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 12:30 PMStudio Painting/landscape, portrait and still life

Portrait and landscape painter Diane Dupuis is teaching a new class this winter at the Washington Art Association & Gallery. Winter provides the perfect opportunity for painters of all levels...

Cost: $165. mbr. $230 non-mbr

Where:
Washington Art Association
4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: WAA
Telephone: 860.868.2878
Contact Name: Barbara Von Schreiber
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBedford Hills Farmers' Market

The Bedford Hills Farmers’ Market, a project of the community group Bedford Hills LIVE, is unveiling its Second Annual Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 10am....

Cost: Free

Where:
Bedford Hills Train Station
Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY  10507
View map »


Telephone: 917.951.3588
Contact Name: Vanessa Pahucki

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family

Looking for something relaxing, creative and fun to do this Winter/Spring for the whole family. Take part in Clay Art Center’s Saturday Drop-In Clay Class, Saturdays from...

Cost: $25

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags