Pour It On

Maple Weekend on March 18 and 19

By Kate Abbott

Maple popcorn, maple tea, syrup-on-snow, maple cream—the liquid gold even finds its way into cocktails, marinades, and salad dressing, especially when a statewide festival is being held in its honor.

The Massachusetts Maple Producers Association, based in Plainfield, will host the fourth annual statewide Maple Weekend on March 18 and 19.

In a unique PR move, Massachusetts maple producers reach out to local restaurants to highlight maple syrup in their menus, “so we can show it’s not just pancakes,” says Winton Pitcoff, coordinator for the association. Some local sugarhouses welcome guests all season: Ioka Valley Farm in Hancock serves a maple breakfast on weekends, and Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton offers horse-drawn carriage rides.