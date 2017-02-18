Paintings in Song

Berkshire Children’s Chorus will perform “Norman Rockwell: Paintings in Song,” –– April 1& 2

By Kate Abbott

From freedom of speech and freedom from fear to people of many faiths praying together, Norman Rockwell has painted values deeply relevant today, says Christine Gevert, artistic director of Crescendo, a nationally recognized ensemble based in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Her choir, joined by the Berkshire Children’s Chorus, will sing about them in “Norman Rockwell: Paintings in Song,” a new composition by John Myers, professor of music and cultural studies at Bard College at Simon’s Rock. Performances are at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at Mattison Hall in Kent, Connecticut.

For each painting, Myers has created narratives and music in various genres from the decades when Rockwell painted them—rock and reggae, jazz and Brazilian samba, Middle Eastern tones, Renaissance music and J.S. Bach.