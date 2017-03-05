No Plastic Bags

Bans expand across Massachusetts

No Plastic Bags: The ban on retail plastic bags is widening across Massachusetts. Some 42 cities and towns have implemented or approved the measure, and in the Berkshires, Great Barrington became the first western Mass town to approve it in 2014.

Other Berkshire communities soon will follow.

Starting March 30, Adams will have an official ban on plastic bags. On May 12, it will begin in Lee; and in Lenox, on June 1.

Reusable bags are easily found in many local shops throughout the county.