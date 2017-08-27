Edit ModuleShow Tags
Litchfield Out and About - Sept/Oct

2017

By Elizabeth Maker


9.2-4 From September 2 - 4 the 105th Goshen Fair will take place on the Goshen Fairgrounds. This agricultural themed fair will feature livestock shows, a great pumpkin contest, monster trucks, live entertainment, carnival rides, fried

9.8-10 Bethlehem Fair -- Wood chopping, Old Tyme Fiddlers, amusement rides, and a mini horse pull. Spend the day at this annual country fair watching the oxen and draft horse shows, antique tractor pulls, and live music planned during the weekend of September 8 to 10. 

9.9 Hollister House Garden Study Weekend, Presented in cooperation with the Garden Conservancy, opens on Saturday, September 9, with a day long symposium followed by a Litchfield County Open Day and Sale of Rare and Unusual Plants on Sunday, September 10.  

9.17 Lace up your running shoes for this sixth annual Where the Pavement Ends, the third race in the annual six-race Trail Mix Series. The race will take place September 17, at 8 am. There will be food and water, as well as post-race entertainment. Racers competing in four out of the six races are eligible for age-group prizes. Registration is $35. 

9.17 Join Daniel Rosati in The Silo Kitchen on September 17 as you create some classic flatbreads. Sfincione, Tuscan Flatbread, and Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Stuffed Focaccia are all on the menu.

9.22-24 See blacksmith, sawmill, and steam engine demonstrations. Take a ride on an antique train. The CAMA Fall Festival will take place at the CT Antique Machinery Association Museum Grounds in Kent on September 22 to 24.

10.6-8 Antiques & Design Show -- The 2017 Washington Connecticut Design & Antiques Show will take place Columbus Day weekend, October 6-8, opening with the traditional Preview Night cocktail party on Friday with a tapas fiesta the following Saturday evening—a casual, fun gathering for viewing the contemporary design and classic antiques mix on display. 

10.27 Cemetery Tour -- Meet some of Washington’s unforgettable residents from the past during the 10th Anniversary Washington Green Cemetery Tour on Friday, October 27. Costumed actors will tell the tales of local citizens from the last two centuries.

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

September 2017

Today
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 9:00 PMCaribbean Cultural Jerk Food Festival

Come join us for the 4th annual Caribbean Cultural Jerk Food Festival! *Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy performances by Denroy Morgan, Anthem Band, Amandla Band, Ardie Cuban, JDX...

Cost: $5 for Adults, Kids 12 and under are free

Where:
Ives Concert Park
43 Lake Ave Ext
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Sponsor: Ives Concert Park
Telephone: 203-837-9226
Contact Name: Ives Concert Park
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
00:00:00Outdoor Movie Night: Raiders of Lost Ark

Bring a lawn chair, blanket, wine, cheese or a picnic dinner to enjoy during the show. 

Cost: Free

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park & Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Lime Rock Park Historic Festival, Lakeville, CT

Opening with the Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade through the local towns culminating in a street fair in Falls Village on Thursday, August 31 Featuring three days of fantastic,...

Cost: $23-$125

Where:
60 White Hollow Rd.
Lakeville, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Historic Festival 35 - Vintage Cars

Historic Festival 35 presented by the Prestige Family of Fine Cars Opening with the Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade through the local towns culminating in a street fair in Falls...

Cost: Tickets start at $23

Where:
Lime Rock Park
Lakeville, CT


Website »

More information
The 105th Goshen Fair

The 105th Goshen Fair will feature Professional Truck Pulls, Monster Trucks, Soul Sound Revue, Aquanett, Horse Shows, Fireworks and so much more! New additions for 2017 are...

Where:
Street address for GPS: 116 Old Middle Street
Goshen, CT


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
Lime Rock Park Historic Festival, Lakeville, CT

Opening with the Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade through the local towns culminating in a street fair in Falls Village on Thursday, August 31 Featuring three days of fantastic,...

Cost: $23-$125

Where:
60 White Hollow Rd.
Lakeville, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Historic Festival 35 - Vintage Cars

Historic Festival 35 presented by the Prestige Family of Fine Cars Opening with the Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade through the local towns culminating in a street fair in Falls...

Cost: Tickets start at $23

Where:
Lime Rock Park
Lakeville, CT


Website »

More information
The 105th Goshen Fair

The 105th Goshen Fair will feature Professional Truck Pulls, Monster Trucks, Soul Sound Revue, Aquanett, Horse Shows, Fireworks and so much more! New additions for 2017 are...

Where:
Street address for GPS: 116 Old Middle Street
Goshen, CT


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression

The Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is pleased to present, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information

9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression

The Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is pleased to present, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMSaturn & NASA's Epic Cassini Spacecraft

Denis Williamson of the Litchfield Hills Astronomy Club delivers a visual presentation Saturn and NASA’s Epic Cassini Spacecraft. NASA’S Cassini spacecraft is one of the most...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression

The Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is pleased to present, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression

The Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is pleased to present, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Heather Scofield’s “Sans Walls” Exhibit Opens July 29 in Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Reception July 29 – 12 to 2pm A dazzling new collection of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon A Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMWalking Tour: West Street

The Litchfield Historical Society’s Saturday morning walking tours are exploring new sites in town. Each tour lasts about an hour—make sure to bring a bottle of water and wear...

Cost: Free for members; $5 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMLittle Free Library Pop-Up Joins Tent Sale

On Saturday, September 9 from 10am-12noon, shop owner Rebecca Perrin will welcome a Little Free Library pop-up visit on the lawn of Rebecca Christine’s Boutique.  The visit will coincide...

Cost: Free

Where:
Rebecca Christine's Boutique
255 New Milford Turnpike
Across from White Horse Pub
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Little Free Library at StoneHill
Telephone: 203-770-4156
Contact Name: Rose Buckens
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 10:00 PMFarm to Table Dinner Event

Sit for a three-course meal with all the food, cheese, ham, Certified Organic vegetables, fruit and yes ice pops will be from local farms. You’ll experience the bounty of our farms and...

Cost: $100 per person

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression

The Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is pleased to present, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

Taste Litchfield

The culinary event of the season is Taste of Litchfield––Sun, September 10

Here’s the Key

The Lockup is a restaurant with a twist––pool table, kids area, full bar and sofa area

Stars Hollow in Kent

Gilmore Girls Fan Fest––Oct. 20-22

Art: Balancing Act

Ellen Cantor's work once again comes to the forefront

Q Farms

Redefining the farmhouse image to be swank, sustainable, and soul-searching
