Litchfield Out and About - Sept/Oct

2017

By Elizabeth Maker

9.2-4 From September 2 - 4 the 105th Goshen Fair will take place on the Goshen Fairgrounds. This agricultural themed fair will feature livestock shows, a great pumpkin contest, monster trucks, live entertainment, carnival rides, fried

9.8-10 Bethlehem Fair -- Wood chopping, Old Tyme Fiddlers, amusement rides, and a mini horse pull. Spend the day at this annual country fair watching the oxen and draft horse shows, antique tractor pulls, and live music planned during the weekend of September 8 to 10.

9.9 Hollister House Garden Study Weekend , Presented in cooperation with the Garden Conservancy, opens on Saturday, September 9, with a day long symposium followed by a Litchfield County Open Day and Sale of Rare and Unusual Plants on Sunday, September 10.

9.17 Lace up your running shoes for this sixth annual Where the Pavement Ends , the third race in the annual six-race Trail Mix Series. The race will take place September 17, at 8 am. There will be food and water, as well as post-race entertainment. Racers competing in four out of the six races are eligible for age-group prizes. Registration is $35.

9.17 Join Daniel Rosati in The Silo Kitchen on September 17 as you create some classic flatbreads. Sfincione, Tuscan Flatbread, and Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Stuffed Focaccia are all on the menu.

9.22-24 See blacksmith, sawmill, and steam engine demonstrations. Take a ride on an antique train. The CAMA Fall Festival will take place at the CT Antique Machinery Association Museum Grounds in Kent on September 22 to 24.

10.6-8 Antiques & Design Show -- The 2017 Washington Connecticut Design & Antiques Show will take place Columbus Day weekend, October 6-8, opening with the traditional Preview Night cocktail party on Friday with a tapas fiesta the following Saturday evening—a casual, fun gathering for viewing the contemporary design and classic antiques mix on display.

10.27 Cemetery Tour -- Meet some of Washington’s unforgettable residents from the past during the 10th Anniversary Washington Green Cemetery Tour on Friday, October 27. Costumed actors will tell the tales of local citizens from the last two centuries.