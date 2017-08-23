Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Liberty Belle

A dated nineties manse gets a much-needed facelift

By Megan Smith-Harris


Jane Beiles

Born and raised on the Upper West Side, Rebecca Hickey is a New Yorker through and through. At least, she was until she gave birth to daughter Morgan and realized that living in a very small two-bedroom apartment with her husband, a baby, and a dog just wasn’t cutting it. The suburbs, often disdained by Manhattanites, suddenly seemed very appealing. And they had a lot to offer a growing family: more living space, close-knit communities, and an abundance of green.

Having grown up in Wethersfield, a picture-postcard Colonial town just outside of Hartford, Rebecca’s husband Kevin was no stranger to the lure of Connecticut. The couple scouted a handful of towns in Fairfield County, but Wilton’s low-key, family-friendly personality, coupled with a doable commute and a high-quality school system, ultimately won them over. 

To get a better feel for the town, the Hickey family camped out for six months at the Avalon Apartments. During that time, Kevin and Rebecca previewed many properties, including a five-bedroom house on three flat acres on Liberty Street. Built in 1999 the house had good bones, but was also dated and needed cosmetic work. They were intrigued, but not smitten.  “The previous owners had a different style than us,” says Kevin diplomatically. “It was very bold.” 

“Lots of red and gold,” Rebecca adds. “We loved the flow and the light, but I got cold feet,” she admits. “We decided if it was meant to be, the house would still be available when we were ready to buy.” And thankfully, it was. Even though it wasn’t love-at-first-sight, the Liberty Street property made enough of a lasting impression to eventually win the Hickeys over. 

The couple took the plunge, and committed both to Wilton and to a major overhaul of their new home. Both busy professionals, the Hickeys realized they needed an experienced designer to help bring their vision to life. They knew they wanted a big family, so renovating the kitchen and adjacent family room were a top priority.

A search through the online design site Houzz, led them to Jill Kalman of Westport-based Jill Kalman Interiors. “I really connected with her,” says Rebecca, “…and she was a great communicator. We had a strong vision of what we wanted and she understood that.” 

“The layout and the size of the rooms were really good, so massive construction wasn’t needed,” says Kalman. “But the previous décor was very ‘Vegas’—lots of gilded decorative paint, dark colors, and dark wood. There was an enormous cascading crystal chandelier in the foyer. We’ve changed every fixture in the house.” 

The couple also wanted all the floors redone and much of the cabinetry and millwork replaced. Kalman introduced them to Thomas Talak of TT Woodworking in Norwalk, and the team was in place.

The original kitchen had a massive island, which took up too much space. It also housed the stove, a feature that Rebecca was not comfortable with given the young ages of her children. The room was completely gutted allowing Kalman to improve the flow and made it more family-friendly.

Now the room has a timeless white cabinetry, marble countertops, and a farm sink. Adding upgraded appliances and high-end features like a pot-filler and fridge drawers makes the space even more functional. Now the island is a great place to sit on one of the chic French bar stools to enjoy a glass of wine, to have a casual meal, or for the kids to snack or do art projects.

The previous owners’ more over-the-top colors and features have been literally neutralized. Now, the look is classic and transitional. “Kevin and Rebecca love blues,” continues Jill, “so some rooms are blue gray, and neutrals are layered throughout the house.” The new palette incorporates pops of color such as chartreuse, orange, aqua, and navy so the design can be easily updated along the way by simply changing out home accessories. 

At Jill’s suggestion the couple opted to buy artwork for the living room before any design choices were made. They selected a seascape by Westport-based artist Kerri Rosenthal, and the coastal palette of the painting ended up being the inspiration for all the fabrics and furniture in the room. 

The seaside is evoked again in the master bedroom, which features three original watercolors by Connecticut artist Nell Waters Bernegger that hang over the bed. The room’s décor is neutral and complementary, and features a headboard upholstered in champagne Belgian linen, two custom swivel chairs covered in a graphic gray and white blossom print, and an end-of-bed bench upholstered in a dove gray velvet chenille.

The entire house was refreshed and refurbished in phases over a two-and-a-half-year period with pauses along the way to add new family members Madeline, and twins Logan and Connor, to keep big sister Morgan company.

As far as the Hickey family is concerned, they have found their forever home and community, and couldn’t be happier. “I like that it’s a simple, easy lifestyle,” says Kevin. “It’s not pretentious here and that was really important to us. I love the Village Market and tapping maple trees at Ambler Farm. We’re close to town and the NRVT trail, which we use all the time.”

Rebecca chimes in, “I love all the people that we’ve met. We’ve made a lot of friends in not a lot of time. There’s a good mix here and I don’t feel displaced as a New Yorker.” 

Sounds like little old Wilton just took a healthy bite out of the Big Apple. Their loss, our gain.

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Ciao Cotto

A cozy wine bar and restaurant

Sponsored - Sola Salon Studios

The Bobrows are providing beauty professionals an opportunity to go into business for themselves

Artful Style

We paired six local stylists with six models, and headed up to the Aldrich Contemporary ARt Museum.

Ten Minutes with Alison Jacobson

Compassionate CEO

Perfume Passionista

One Woman’s Scent Obsession

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

August 2017

Today
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Haunted Lighthouse

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins greet visitors to the historic Sheffield Island Lighthouse, which is decorated to provide thrills and chills for youngsters of all ages (only two rooms are kept dark)....

Cost: Free aside from ferry tickets

Where:
Norwalk Seaport Association Dock
4 N. Water Streets
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMTomato Tasting + Family Fun

Enjoy an epicurean afternoon at Ambler Farm while tasting and learning about a variety of fresh heirloom, hybrid and garden variety tomatoes. Bring the largest tomato from your home garden and the...

Cost: $20/family (up to 6 people)

Where:
Ambler Farm
257 Hurlbutt Street
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMSlimy, Sun-Sational Solar Eclipse at Stepping Stones Museum

Make Your Own Martian Slime is one of many out-of-this-world astronomy week activities at Stepping Stones starting August 14 and culminating with the Great American Eclipse...

Cost: $15

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum
303 West Avenue
Norwalk , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information
7:00 PMObie Award-winning Play “Appropriate”

“Appropriate,” the 2014 Obie Award winner for Best New American Play, will be staged at Westport Country Playhouse, from August 15 through September 2. The story of family secrets...

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMAugust Summer Sings! with Music on the Hill

Sing choral works by the great composers on Tuesday evenings starting August 8th. Music on the Hill hosts a series of four stand-alone music reading sessions, each led by a different...

Cost: Free. Donations welcome

Where:
Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 AMRidgefield Chorale Asks, "Do You Love To Sing?"

Do you love to sing and want to join a contemporary singing group? The Ridgefield Chorale is kicking off their fall rehearsal season and would like to invite anyone interested in becoming a member,...

Cost: Free

Where:
St Andrew's Church
6 Ivy Hill Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Chorale
Telephone: 203-546-8740
Contact Name: Lori Meehan
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMCollege Planning for Musicians

A panel discussion uniquely tailored to students who want to continue their music studies in college. The panel will address how to leverage their music skills in the application process, discuss...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 11
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information
7:00 PMObie Award-winning Play “Appropriate”

“Appropriate,” the 2014 Obie Award winner for Best New American Play, will be staged at Westport Country Playhouse, from August 15 through September 2. The story of family secrets...

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 PM - 10:30 PMJOHN FOGERTY

An American musician and singer-songwriter, Fogerty is a rock icon. As the lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's prolific songwriting helped pen some of the...

Cost: Please visit www.levittpavilion.com for tickets.

Where:
Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts
40 Jesup Road
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Tiffany & Co. and Crystal Springs
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information
7:00 PMObie Award-winning Play “Appropriate”

“Appropriate,” the 2014 Obie Award winner for Best New American Play, will be staged at Westport Country Playhouse, from August 15 through September 2. The story of family secrets...

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information
7:00 PMObie Award-winning Play “Appropriate”

“Appropriate,” the 2014 Obie Award winner for Best New American Play, will be staged at Westport Country Playhouse, from August 15 through September 2. The story of family secrets...

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 PMAugust Astronomy

Join New Pond Farm's team of astronomers as we gaze through the telescopes at the five-day old moon, Jupiter with its bright moons, and Saturn with its magnificent rings....

Cost: $4 per New Pond Farm member, $6 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information
7:00 PMObie Award-winning Play “Appropriate”

“Appropriate,” the 2014 Obie Award winner for Best New American Play, will be staged at Westport Country Playhouse, from August 15 through September 2. The story of family secrets...

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Where:
Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags