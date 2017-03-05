Hike With Healers
Treating common ailments with nature
Eric Krawczyk created Hike With Healers to promote the natural treatment of common ailments. His mission: to draw Berkshire residents into nature to improve their overall health and wellness. So, say goodbye to pills and medications—instead, take a dose of Vitamin “N.”
According to the American Heart Association, walking for only 30 minutes daily can enhance mental health, reduce the risk of breast and colon cancer, and lower the risk of obesity, among other benefits. The Healers head out every third Saturday of the month on a free, guided hike with a “guest healer.” New hikers are welcome. naturetreatment.org
