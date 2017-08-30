Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Growing Up

Local teen's song wins contest




Madeline Horrigan, a senior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, won first place in the Connecticut PTA Reflections Competition and a national merit award for her original song “Growing Up.”

Says Horrigan: “The song means a lot to me and it feels good to know others relate to it.”

The theme for the contest was reflection: what is your story? “‘Growing Up’ is about the feelings adolescents experience while transitioning into adulthood,” explains the talented teenager.

The song was produced and engineered by Sam Abelow of Westport. 

store.cdbaby.com/cd/madelinehorrigan

This article appears in the Spring 2017 issue of TownVibe Berkshire

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Berkshire »

Add your comment:

 

See the latest Berkshire Newsletter with all the weekend action

Connect With Us      

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Row With Me

41st annual Josh Billings Triathlon––Sept 17

Heal Me

Local artist's work featured in Medical Museum

See Me

Real bones in Jenny Holzer’s art work give crime victims a voice

Teach Me

Helping juvenile offenders through Shakespeare

A Wash in the Woods

Forest bathing: the latest practice for what ails you
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

September 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMFairfield Farmers Market

Over 20 farms and food producers will have everything you need for beach picnics, Sunday dinner, even your weekly shopping. Five CT farms, including Fairfield’s own Little River Farm,...

Cost: Free admission.

Where:
Sherman Green
1451 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:30 AMYoga at the Katonah Museum of Art

Join us for a peaceful morning of relaxation and yoga for three Sundays in late September/early October. Taking their inspiration from Mark di Suvero’s kinetic Yoga (1991) on the...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMCall for Singers: Register for Music on the Hill Festival Chorus

Music on the Hill invites singers, including students, to register for this fall's Festival Chorus to perform a themed concert, "The Power of Song," led by artistic director David H....

Cost: free

Where:
WEPCO church complex
48 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMKaraoke!

Best Karaoke night in The Berkshires! Every Sunday come on down, have dinner, drinks and sing your heart out!

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at The Egremont Village Inn
17 Main St
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMHistory of 19th Century American Literature in 5 Short Stories

Join us as we welcome Mark Scarbrough, a scholar on 19th Century American literature, as he leads a five week session exploring literature, politics and culture in the United States through the...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMCall for Singers: Register for Music on the Hill Festival Chorus

Music on the Hill invites singers, including students, to register for this fall's Festival Chorus to perform a themed concert, "The Power of Song," led by artistic director David H....

Cost: free

Where:
WEPCO church complex
48 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:30 AMAudio-visual Presentation: India; A Different World

Award winning photographer Bill Barnett will make an audio-visual presentation entitled “India; A Different World" to the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) on Tuesday, September...

Cost: $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Where:
The Saugatuck Congregational Church
245 Post Road East
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMMay it Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers in The Warehouse FTC

2017 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winner One Night Only nationwide premiere screening! Join us for the only Gold Coast screening of this deeply intimate and revealing look at the Grammy...

Cost: $12/ $15 Day Of General Admission- Seating available first come first serve

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMLos Lobos at FTC StageOne

This will be a seated intimate acoustic show on StageOne. Los Lobos has been one of America's most distinctive and original bands since the 80s. Their take on "La Bamba" hardly scratches the...

Cost: $105 Members Save: $10/ticket

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:00 PMSahaja Yoga Meditation

The Institute for Holistic Health Studies at WCSU will host "Sahaja Yoga Meditation" at 7 p.m. in Room 103 of Warner Hall on the WCSU Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. Sahaja Yoga...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMAndrew Dice Clay

Barts Tree Service Comedy Series ANDREW DICE CLAY is proud to be one of America’s most controversial and outrageous comics. When he released his debut album, Dice, the parental advisory...

Cost: $110 orchestra, $90 balcony & mezzanine

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMCall for Singers: Register for Music on the Hill Festival Chorus

Music on the Hill invites singers, including students, to register for this fall's Festival Chorus to perform a themed concert, "The Power of Song," led by artistic director David H....

Cost: free

Where:
WEPCO church complex
48 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMTranscending Terrible Times with Teens

Led by Susie Basler MS, LMSW Teenage years are tumultuous! Nothing makes a parent feel more powerless then coping with an acting-out teen. This group will focus on the power you DO have. The...

Cost: $35 for each session or $25 if you come with a friend.

Where:
Sabita Holistic Center
3519 Post Road
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Website »

More information
6:15 PM - 10:00 PMMaking Her Story

This summer, WNPR's Where We Live host Lucy Nalpathanchil sits down with 3 prominent CT women from very different backgrounds in the Warner's...

Cost: $15.00

Where:
Nancy Marine Studio Theatre
82 Main St
Torrington , CT  06790
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of ukuleles are...

Cost: Free, Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:30 PMAndrew Tyson, piano

Join us for this Wednesday Morning Concert featuring a 45-minute performance by talented pianist Andrew Tyson – an alumnus of our Evnin Rising Stars program – in the majestic Music Room...

Cost: Concert Only $25; Concert, Tour & Lunch $56

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor
Telephone: (914) 232-1252
Contact Name: Caroline Andrews
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMBlood Drive

The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 in the Ballroom of the Campus Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
11:30 AMB.I.G. - 1st POD Meeting - Mind Management

At this first meeting, Gail Kreitzer, founder of MyDashboardPlanner, will be the guest speaker. During the 45-minute presentation, Ms. Kreitzer will share an overview of a highly intuitive and...

Cost: $20

Where:
Little Pub Fairfield
2133 Black Rock Turnpike
Fairfield, CT  06825
View map »


Sponsor: Believe Inspire Grow (B.I.G.)
Telephone: 917-449-6806
Contact Name: Michelle Hennessey

More information
12:30 PMIntroduction to the Integrative Approach to Health

As part of the ongoing Wellness Wednesday program on campus, there will be a workshop on "Introduction to the Integrative Approach to Health" with holistic practitioner Dr. Michael...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:15 PMThe Book Show at The Mount: Joe Donahue in Conversation with Brendan Mathews

WAMC’s Book Show comes to The Mount! Host Joe Donahue and author Brendan Mathews will discuss Brendan’s debut novel, The World of Tomorrow, a story of three brothers in...

Cost: $20 general; $15 Mount members

Where:
The Stable at The Mount
2 Plunkett St
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Telephone: 413-551-5100
Contact Name: Nicole Williams
Website »

More information
4:00 PMConstitution Day Lecture

Professor of History and Non-Western Cultures Dr. Kevin Gutzman will present a Constitution Day lecture, "Moderates Triumphant - The Philadelphia Convention of 1787," at 4 p.m....

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 AMCaramoor at the Katonah Museum of Art

Caramoor and KMA extend their summer of music into September, co-presenting alto saxophonist Eddie Barbash and his American roots band as a precursor to KMA’s fall exhibition, Object Out...

Cost: Advance tickets recommended, $15 members, 20$ non-members

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMGenius Loci: The Art of Remembrance

Charles Moretz is an artist and designer whose colossal photographs were installed in the Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the north tower of the World Trade Center. He named his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMThe Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry to Screen “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste”

The Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, an affiliation of 13 faith-based congregations dedicated to providing supplemental food to the under-served in northern Westchester, and the Food Bank...

Cost: $20 for fil, $30 for reception

Where:
Bowtie Theater
144 Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Sponsor: Mt Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry
Telephone: lc5889@optonline.net
Contact Name: Lena
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMAUTISM ASSISTANCE DOGS FILM AND TALK

The Buddy System, an award-winning documentary that tells the intimate stories of three families touched by autism, who experience meaningful change when a specially trained assistance dog comes...

Where:
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMSpeaking Fearlessly with Ira Joe Fisher

Does speaking before a group make you totally anxiety ridden?  Whether for business or volunteer work, Whether you have to speak in front of large groups for work or you have a big event...

Cost: $240

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: HamletHub Whole New You Series
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMP.J. Pacifico and Garrison Starr at FTC StageOne

P.J. Pacifico On his acclaimed new Viper Records EP ‘Ready to Run’, singer P.J. Pacifico takes a leap of faith and leaves behind the acoustic guitar stylings that were his trademark...

Cost: $22 Standard Members Save: $3/ticket

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMUncle Kracker

Initially known for his role as DJ in Kid Rock’s legendary Twisted Brown Trucker band, Uncle Kracker soon kicked off a stunning solo career of his own. The singer/songwriter made his solo...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series powered by xfinity
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMUncle Kracker

Initially known for his role as DJ in Kid Rock’s legendary Twisted Brown Trucker band, Uncle Kracker soon kicked off a stunning solo career of his own. The singer/songwriter made his solo...

Cost: $45

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMSpeaking Fearlessly with Ira Joe Fisher

Does speaking before a group make you totally anxiety ridden?  Whether for business or volunteer work, Whether you have to speak in front of large groups for work or you have a big event...

Cost: $240

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMLadies’ Lunch & Learn- Easy Entertaining

Ages 18 and Older Chef Deborah Miller Menu:  Roasted Pepper and Artichoke Tapenade with Toasted Country Bread – Herb-Roasted Salmon over Braised Chickpeas and Tomatoes – Kale...

Cost: $65.00 pp

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Samples in The Warehouse FTC

2 Nights in The Warehouse, One Night on StageOne! The Samples return to Fairfield as a sunny reminder of some of the best music to come out of the 90s. Residing somewhere between The Police and...

Cost: $48 Standard Members Save: $5/ticket

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:30 PMCATA Annual Poetry Reading at The Mount

Community Access to the Arts (CATA) presents its Annual Poetry Reading, a celebration of CATA’s writers, on September 14 at 5:30pm at The Mount, located at...

Cost: FREE (RSVP required)

Where:
The Mount
2 Plunkett Street
Lenox, MA  02140
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMPoetry Reading with CATA

Writer/performer Rachel Siegel will read selected excerpts from the Community Access to the Arts(CATA) Writers’ Workshop—including funny, poignant works reflecting the unique...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Stable at The Mount
2 Plunkett St
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMOpening Reception — Richard Lytle: A Retrospective

Richard Lytle: A Retrospective will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from September 15, 2017 - February 3, 2018; an Opening Reception will take place on Thursday, September...

Cost: Free

Where:
Walsh Gallery Quick Center for the Arts
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 203-254-4046
Contact Name: Lauren Williams
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMEasy Entertaining

Ages 18 and Older Chef Deborah Miller Menu:  Roasted Pepper and Artichoke Tapenade with Toasted Country Bread – Creamy Vidalia Onion Soup with Black Pepper and Vermont Cheddar...

Cost: $85.00 per person

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMHighland Fling Scotch Tasting at Mill Hill

Slàinte! Experience the Scottish Highlands at the Norwalk Historical Society's Scotch Tasting Fundraiser at Mill Hill Historic Park on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 7:00pm.  Gregg...

Cost: $45-50

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Follow signs to parking
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:45 PMCreating Your Happy Life

FAIRFIELD HAPPINESS CLUB MEETING!  Our presentation will be: "Creating Your Happy Life," by Lionel Ketchian. Have you suffered enough? Do you really need to suffer anymore? Are...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Public Library
1080 Old Post Road
Fairfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Tasting of Rare & Exotic Honey & Mead - September 14 at 7:30 - 9:00 pm Tasting of Rare & Exotic Honey & Mead

Once in a lifetime you stumble upon magic, an experience like no other. A moment in time, a place where a flower flourished and a bee who worked her whole life for you to taste a rare moment that...

Cost: $65

Where:
Red Bee Apiary
Weston, CT


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMGuitar Army

3 Master Guitarists.  1 Stage.  Guitar Army is comprised of three world-class musicians: John Jorgenson, Lee Roy Parnell, and Joe Robinson. The three distinct...

Cost: $40

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series powered by xfinity
Website »

More information
8:00 PMGuitar Army

3 Master Guitarists.  1 Stage.  Guitar Army is comprised of three world-class musicians: John Jorgenson, Lee Roy Parnell, and Joe Robinson. The three distinct guitarists, singers and...

Cost: $40

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PMCoffeehouse Open Mic Night

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The coffeehouse will feature an...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PMSenior Socials at the Katonah Museum of Art

Senior friends and neighbors are invited every 3rd Friday of the month for a special tour and coffee social. An expert docent shares in-depth information about exhibitions, artists, and ideas...

Cost: Free with senior admission

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMThe Amy Clampitt Memorial Reading with Andrew Motion

Andrew Motion, former poet-laureate of the United Kingdom, reads a selection of his work. The Independent describes the stalwart poet as the “charming and tireless defender of the...

Cost: $12 general; $10 Mount members

Where:
The Stable at The Mount
2 Plunkett St
Lenox, MA  01240
View map »


Sponsor: Amy Clampitt Fund, a fund of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Art of Homemade Pasta

Ages 18 and Older Chef Deborah Miller Menu:  Homemade Pasta Dough – Arugula Salad with Shaved Fennel and Parmesan – Chef’s Signature Homemade Cheese Ravioli with Shrimp...

Cost: $85.00 per person

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMThe Samples at FTC StageOne

2 Nights in The Warehouse, One Night on StageOne! The Samples return to Fairfield as a sunny reminder of some of the best music to come out of the 90s. Residing somewhere between The Police and...

Cost: $48 Standard Members Save: $5/ticket

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMFunky Meters in The Warehouse FTC

Formed during an informal jam during the 1989 New Orleans Jazz Festival, Art Neville, George Porter Jr., and Russell Batiste Jr., founded what would be the core of the funky METERS. Today,...

Cost: $45 Standing Room Only Members Save: $10/ticket

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:15 PMOUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE PARK Films Roll at 8:15 PM Bring Your Own Picnic and Blanket! Come early to get a good seat! August 4: The Long, Long Trailer August 18: Ferris Bueller's...

Cost: FREE AND OPEN THE PUBLIC; DONATIONS WELCOME

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens
Telephone: 860-248-5494
Contact Name: Katie Morley
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Outdoor Movie Night: Philadelphia Story

Bring a lawn chair, blanket, wine, cheese or a picnic dinner to enjoy during the show. 

Cost: Free

Where:
The Judy Black Memorial Park & Gardens
One Green Hill
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 AMCall for Entries: The Story of Art

Calling all artists! Submit your work to Pequot Library’s 20th Annual Art Show, “The Story of Art.” Online submissions must be received by midnight on September 15, 2017 in order...

Cost: $25 per piece for up to five entries, $15 per piece for age 22 and under

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.113
Contact Name: Art Show
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
10:45 AMStroller Tours at KMA

Stroller tours at the KMA are a unique opportunity to connect with other new parents and caregivers seeking culturally enriching activities to share with their babies. These once-a-month...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMTreehouse Comedy- The TV Warm-up Comics at FTC StageOne

The Treehouse Comedy Club is Connecticut‘s original and first full-time comedy showcase. The original Treehouse Comedy Club features such unknown, up and coming young cut-ups as Louis CK, Rosie...

Cost: $30 Standard

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM4th Annual TEAL Walk

Tell Every Amazing Lady about Ovarian Cancer, also known as T.E.A.L., will be having its 4th Annual Litchfield T.E.A.L. Walk on September 16th, 2017 at the White...

Cost: Donations accepted

Where:
White Memorial Conservation Center​
80 Whitehall Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMThird Saturdays: Free Community Day

Join teaching artist Lisa Scroggins on the porch of the Old Hundred building to design your own Tony Matelli-inspired artwork. Use etchings and photographs of ancient sculptures for collage bases;...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery Customer Appreciation Sale

Fine Line Art Gallery will celebrate the loyalty and enthusiasm of its customers with a one-day sale and Open House Reception on Saturday, September16, 10 AM-5 PM.  Prices will be reduced just...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMPreserving The Bounty Series #4-Summer Tomatoes & Salsas

with Pam Lillis Bumper crop?  In this class we’re doing everything tomato! Recipes include Original Gazpacho Salsa & Roasted Tomato Puree. Methods to safely can...

Cost: $65.00 per person

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMThe Samples in The Warehouse FTC

2 Nights in The Warehouse, One Night on StageOne! The Samples return to Fairfield as a sunny reminder of some of the best music to come out of the 90s. Residing somewhere between The Police and...

Cost: $42 Standard Members Save:$5/ticket

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
12:30 PMFall Migration Bird Walk

The days are getting shorter and birds are heading south. Come hike the scenic trails of The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Larsen Sanctuary in Fairfield on Saturday, Sept. 16, to learn about...

Cost: Donations suggested

Where:
The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfiel
2325 Burr Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: The Connecticut Audubon Society
Telephone: 203-259-6305, x109
Contact Name: Jane Guenther
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMTales from a Trip to Antarctica with Peter Baiamonte

Local photographer Peter Baiamonte shares his stories, images, videos and a short film shot during an expedition style trip to Antarctica. Peter shares his experiences and the knowledge he gained...

Cost: $10.00

Where:
Sandisfield Arts Center
5 Hammertown Rd.
Sandisfield, MA  01255
View map »


Sponsor: Sandisfield Arts Center
Telephone: 413-258-4100
Contact Name: Marcella Smith
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMBook Release Reception: Rochelle Almeida, PhD

Please join Pequot Library in celebrating the release of Southport resident and Library friend Dr. Rochelle Almeida’s new book "Britain’s Anglo-Indians: The Invisibility of...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 9:00 PMLa Villa Cucina Italian Steakhouse

Next year Daniel celebrates his 20th Anniversary of bringing food & wine lovers to Italy. His first programs were in the region of Tuscany, a region he thinks of as his second home. So,...

Cost: $110.00

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:30 PMEvening at the Homestead: A Hint of Haunted Hale

Connecticut Landmarks signature fundraising event of the 2017 Season will celebrate fall and the freshness of Connecticut grown food at the newly renovated Hale...

Cost: $85-$200

Where:
Nathan Hale Homestead
2299 South St Coventry
Coventry, CT  06238
View map »


Sponsor: CT Landmarks
Telephone: 860-247-8996
Contact Name: Jamie Fontaine
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMLizz Wright with special guest Grace Kelly

  Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for a wine tasting by Benziger Family Winery and an art exhibit by local photographer Delilah Pappas! Lizz Wright is a vocalist of uncommon...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Northeast Builders of Ridgefield, LLC Emerging Artist Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMLizz Wright with special guest Grace Kelly

Lizz Wright is a vocalist of uncommon talent and spirit. Sliding effortlessly between jazz, R&B, gospel, blues and folk, the Georgia-reared singer has built a career centered on her smoky,...

Cost: $45

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPaula Poundstone Headlines the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

Fresh off the heels of the release of her hilarious new book, THE TOTALLY UNSCIENTIFIC STUDY OF THE SEARCH FOR HUMAN HAPPINESS (Algonquin Books), comedian Paula Poundstone is entertaining audiences...

Cost: $53

Where:
Mahaiwe PAC
14 Castle St.
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Fairview Hospital
Telephone: 413-528-0100
Website »

More information
10:00 PMSpirit of the Sound Lighthouse Cruise Central

Venture out for a rare close-up look at five historic lighthouses on Long Island Sound!  Participants aboard R/V Spirit of the Sound will make passes by five century-old beacons: Peck Ledge,...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Arts & Crafts on Bedford Street

Shop at the craft and artisan boutiques on Bedford Street, which will be closed to traffic for the weekend.  Dine in our extended sidewalk cafe. Don’t miss the Imagination Station...

Where:
Bedford Street
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

Saturdays from 9am to 1pm! For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes

Clay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family Plan a great afternoon with friends, family or just yourself in this fun and messy introduction to clay for...

Cost: $20 - $30

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags