Growing Up

Local teen's song wins contest

Madeline Horrigan, a senior at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, won first place in the Connecticut PTA Reflections Competition and a national merit award for her original song “Growing Up.”

Says Horrigan: “The song means a lot to me and it feels good to know others relate to it.”

The theme for the contest was reflection: what is your story? “‘Growing Up’ is about the feelings adolescents experience while transitioning into adulthood,” explains the talented teenager.

The song was produced and engineered by Sam Abelow of Westport.