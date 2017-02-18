Getting Creative at MASS MoCA

The 1Berkshire 2017 Creative Resources Conference was held on January 24 at MASS MoCA in North Adams. The second annual event drew nearly 100 participants to a day of speakers and resources for artists, creative businesses, and cultural nonprofits.

Photos below: keynote speaker and executive director of the New England Foundation for the Arts Cathy Edwards with MASS MoCA director Joseph Thompson;

Randal Fippinger, Michael Cohen, and Craig Langlois at the reception at Bright Ideas Brewing in North Adams;

and Jay Lapotnikov, Kasey Rogers, Eric Nottke, and Antonello Antonello Di Benedetto, also at Bright Ideas.