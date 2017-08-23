Ciao Cotto

A cozy wine bar and restaurant

By Bill Harris

Roma, Italia, is alive and well at Cotto , a cozy wine bar and restaurant in downtown Stamford. First opened in 2012 by restaurateurs Claudio and Silvy Ridolfi, Cotto is reminiscent of a side street café in Rome. While Stamford will never be confused for the Italian capital, the continental atmosphere, 400-bottle wine list, and creative spirits menu can help transport you during a meal.

Brick-fired pizzas, a mozzarella bar (yes, they went there) with smoked cheese and truffle burrata, along with homemade porchetta, salame Calabrese, and house sausage are just the beginning. Fresh pasta, octopus salad, tuna tartare layered with avocado, and lamb sliders with grilled polenta delight. And specialty dishes such as organic brick oven chicken, pan-seared branzino, or Pappardelle al Chinghiale with wild boar ragout are standouts.

Cotto Chef Rolando Guardado is determined to prove his menu satisfies all day long, so brunch is also on offer. Traditional fare includes porchetta and eggs, eggs benedict, pancakes, and steak and eggs. Also available are pizza, salads, sandwiches, and tasty sides such as roasted Brussel sprouts and truffle French fries. If you’re not speaking like an Italian after all that, at least you’ll be eating like one. Food, like love, is a universal language.