Celebrate the Earth
Earth Day events in the Berkshires––Sat, April 22
Celebrate the Earth: Earth Day is Saturday, April 22. Leslie Reed-Evans with the Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation leads a bird walk at 8 a.m. at Cole Field. T
The Williamstown ABC offers a clothing sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church to benefit community organizations (facebook.com/abcclothingsale).
Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox holds a volunteer day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and registration for its community garden from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Great Barrington River Walk has a trail opening workday along the Housatonic River.
Add your comment: