Celebrate the Earth

Earth Day events in the Berkshires––Sat, April 22

Celebrate the Earth: Earth Day is Saturday, April 22. Leslie Reed-Evans with the Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation leads a bird walk at 8 a.m. at Cole Field. T

The Williamstown ABC offers a clothing sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church to benefit community organizations ( facebook.com/abcclothingsale ).

Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox holds a volunteer day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and registration for its community garden from 1:30 to 3 p.m.