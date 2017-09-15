Big Easy

13th annual Pittsfield CityJAZZ Festival, Oct 6-15

By Kate Abbott

The 13th annual Pittsfield CityJAZZ Festival , Oct 6-15, includes Jazz Crawl concerts and a free Jazz Prodigy concert Oct 11 at the Berkshire Athenaeum with pianist Caelan Cardello, a senior at Teaneck (New Jersey) High School.

Vocalist Samirah Evans performs at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct 13, at Flavours of Malaysia with her quartet and jazz saxophonist Charles Neville.

Oct 14, the festival throws a 100th birthday celebration in honor of the late Dizzy Gillespie. The Afro-Cuban Experience, a band led by Gillespie’s longtime bassist, John Lee, performs with the Berkshires Jazz Youth Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial.