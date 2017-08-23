Edit ModuleShow Tags
Artful Style

We paired six local stylists with six models, and headed up to the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum.




By Megan Smith-Harris 
Photographs by Alix Martinez 
Hair & Makeup by Whip Salon 
Shot on Location at The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum

Models may be genetically blessed, but the stylists create the looks and trends the rest of us follow.

Sparkling style
Model Adrienne Coslick wears Worth New York’s Ombré fox scarf and spinach sequin shift dress. Art Bag designed by Debbie Crichton courtesy of Local Soul, boots from Adrienne’s personal wardrobe. Stylist Stacy Holmén wears a black crepe jersey jumpsuit also courtesy of Worth New York.

Style With an Edge
Model Emma Westerholm wears camo print skinny jeans by Hudson paired with an off-the-shoulder heather grey top and fitted black leather jacket  with zipper detail, both by RD Style, along with a gold studded black suede choker by Golden Fox. Outfit courtesy of B’Chic. Black leather open toe shoes by Sheridan Mia  courtesy of Local Soul. Stylist Erica Malhotra wears a fitted Tina tee with lace trim paired with Parker Smith skinny black pants, and Steve Madden patent leather pumps. 

 

 

Style Quotient 
Model Cortney Connelly wears a slate blue faux suede dress by Fate and teardrop tasselearrings by Nakamol courtesy of Blue Star Bazaar along with Sheridan Mia silver booties courtesy of Local Soul. Stylist Megan Abrahamsen  wears a black jacket by Fate, tank by Mod-O-Doc, and skinny jeans by Just Black, all available at Blue Star Bazaar. Shoes are Corso Como.

Athletic Style  
Below: Model Whitney Pagano wears power midrise leggings from Koral, a Shine bra from Chill by Will, and a cage tank from Alo with Gweneth backpack from Day Birger et Mikkelsen of Copenhagen, Denmark, all courtesy of Jade, New Canaan. Woven leather Ecentrcq sneakers from Steve Madden, available at Nordstrom. Stylist  Maxine Berg wears long sleeve raglan top with mesh insert by Alala, skinny jeans from YogaJeans, and sterling silver earrings by Emmy Starr Designs, courtesy of Jade, New Canaan.

Guy Style  
Below: Model Henry Boot wears made-to-measure light grey Revenge suit, a custom white herringbone shirt, and a floral pocket square all courtesy of J. Hilburn. Shoes and belt provided by Stylist Lisa Lombardi who wears a jumpsuit by Catherine Malandrino and shoes by Prada.

Chic Style
Below: Model Maya Fazia wears a Marissa Webb Shilo top, Quinn lace-up pant by Aquazzura, Linda mirrored sliver leather sandals, and circle stick gold earrings all courtesy of Intermix, Westport. Stylist Jean Gordon wears a Dylan black cropped leather moto jacket by Iro, an Aritzia Ecoulement black jumpsuit, and L’autre Chose black leather ankle strap sandals all from her own wardrobe.

 

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

