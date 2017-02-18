Art: Aurora Leaf

Berkshire's Pedro S. de Movellan has a passion for art and technology

By Sophie Cohen

Pedro S. de Movellan found his calling in abstract kinetic sculpture by way of the metal shop at UMass Amherst and Rhode Island School of Design’s industrial-design program.

De Movellan’s sculptures, strongly influenced by George Rickey’s work, are a synthesis of art and engineering—and one-thousandth-of-an-inch measurements. “Shapes spinning around ball bearings,” is how de Movellan describes them.

Aurora, pictured here, was sculpted for a show at the Maxwell Davidson Gallery in Chelsea, New York, to show tension and motion between three conical elements. Why is motion important? De Movellan believes movement is “soulful and organic” and expresses his passion for both art and technology.

His next show begins on March 23 at the Sicardi Gallery in Houston, and he is working on a 30-foot-tall piece commissioned for a Berkshire client that will rest not far from his own home in West Stockbridge.