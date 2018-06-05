Gone 3D

Charles Schweigert uses his talent to illuminate birds

By John Seven

Photo by Grace Barrow

Charles Schweigert is a painter and sculptor who arrived in Pittsfield from the Pacific Northwest in 2016. His latest works are exhibited at 4forART in Lenox and highlight his fascination with birds—textile-based sculptures inspired by a pair of mourning doves raising chicks outside his bedroom window this spring. Previously, Schweigert created a series of bird paintings on paper and canvas but was moved to go three dimensional when one day he painted a dead bird, which he took as a sign to explore possibilities beyond the canvas. He pulls from his painterly practice with the fabric sculptures, dying his own material as a practical means of employing that side of his creativity. He’s not apt to stick to one medium. “It drives gallery owners crazy,” he says. “I am always experimenting, and I never repeat myself.” As if to prove that point, Schweigert also has created metal sculptures on display at the Diana Felber Gallery in West Stockbridge.