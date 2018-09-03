Ferment This
Berkshire Fermentation Festival––Sept 16
The fourth annual Berkshire Fermentation Festival at the Great Barrington Fairgrounds on Sept. 16 offers up all things fermented and gives home fermenters a chance to swap cultures. Tufts microbiologist Benjamin Wolfe will discuss the science of fermentation, and Sandor Katz, author of Wild Fermentation and The Art of Fermentation, will hold a book signing. The festival drew 2,000+ people last year and is spearheaded by Michelle Kaplan and Maddie Elling, who runs Hosta Hill with partner Abe Hunrichs. berkshireferments.com
