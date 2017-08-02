Trailblazing

Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC) celebrate 50 years with a free community party––Sept 9 & 10

By Kate Abbott

Walk in the woods, take a hayride around the fields, dance to live music, fish in the pond, learn to draw a bow. Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC) will celebrate its 50th year with a free community gathering on September 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Holiday Farm, 100 Holiday Cottage Road in Dalton. Enjoy local food and microbrews from Bartlett’s Orchards, SoCo ice cream, Bright Ideas brewery, Wandering Star, and Shire Breu-Haus.

This is a time to celebrate accomplishments, says BNRC president Tad Ames. The council has recently completed a $5-million capital campaign to support the High Road, a long-term plan to create a network of some 200 miles of trails. The idea is to connect open lands and trails with downtowns. Ames estimates it will take roughly 50,000 acres’ worth of connections, and he hopes to announce what the first section will be this fall.