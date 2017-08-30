Teach Me

Helping juvenile offenders through Shakespeare

By Sophie Cohen

A youth program run by Shakespeare & Company recently won a $15,000 grant from Berkshire United Way.

For 17 years, Shakespeare in the Courts has offered about 300 juvenile offenders in Pittsfield an alternative to disciplinary consequences. The students, ages 12 to 18, explore Shakespeare’s text and prepare their own production of a Shakespeare play. To date, around 400 students have gone through the program, which runs from late-February to mid-May.

“The more I have to do, like learning lines, I don’t get as depressed,” one student says.