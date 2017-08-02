Tastemakers

Berkshire area farmers markets––fresh and tasty

By Kate Abbott

Mary Zabian has earned a following for her tall layer cakes—she brings different flavors each week to the Lenox farmers market on Fridays and the Lee farmers market on Saturdays.

Cindy Nikitas comes to the Williamstown farmers market on Saturdays with Greek pastries, pita, and tzatziki; and Leslie Milton with tarts, brownies, and chocolate bars.

Naga’s Bakehouse from Middleton Springs, Vermont, comes to the Lenox farmers market with wood-fired sourdough flatbreads and small loaves stuffed with goat cheese and olives, kale and parmesan, apple and cinnamon. The bakehouse grows many of its own vegetables and herbs, says Sarah Maness, who represents the bakehouse here, and it harvests wheat and rye locally through the University of Vermont extension.

Zabian has run Mary’s Kitchen for almost 20 years, baking out of her own kitchen at 26 Lee Road in Lenox, and taking orders for Champagne cake, carrot cake, cheese cake, raspberry and more. She also brings pies to the farmers market and tabouleh and hummus made fresh with recipes from her native Beirut, Lebanon.

Vendors bring baked goods and prepared food to markets across the county. You’ll find Strudel-Z in Lenox and Great Barrington; and Miri’s gluten-free baked goods, and Auntie Elsie’s Cookies in Lenox—not to mention makers of local cheeses, chutneys, and charcuterie.