Take Your Pick
Apple picking in the Berkshires
A trip to the orchard for apple-picking can fill baskets with Macouns, Jonagolds, Honeycrisps, Cortlands, and Galas—and leave the family wondering what to do with them besides eat them out of hand. Many orchards offer ideas.
And at the Apple Squeeze the Lenox Chamber of Commerce will gather recipes from chili to ice cream. Visitors can also browse festival food booths for caramel apples, cider, and slushies; cider doughnuts, strudel, muffins, cookies, and apple cake. Mary Zabian will bring her foot-and-a-half-tall layer cakes made with apple brandy.
Pick your own apples here:
Bartlett’s Orchard
413-698-2559,
bartlettsorchard.com
Hilltop Orchards
800-833-6274,
hilltoporchards.com
Jaeschke’s Orchard
413-743-3896,
jaeschkesorchard.com
Riiska Brook Orchard
413-258-4761,
riiskabrookorchard.com
Windy Hill Farm
413-298-3217,
windyhillfarminc.com
