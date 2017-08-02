Take Your Pick

Apple picking in the Berkshires

A trip to the orchard for apple-picking can fill baskets with Macouns, Jonagolds, Honeycrisps, Cortlands, and Galas—and leave the family wondering what to do with them besides eat them out of hand. Many orchards offer ideas.

And at the Apple Squeeze the Lenox Chamber of Commerce will gather recipes from chili to ice cream. Visitors can also browse festival food booths for caramel apples, cider, and slushies; cider doughnuts, strudel, muffins, cookies, and apple cake. Mary Zabian will bring her foot-and-a-half-tall layer cakes made with apple brandy.

Pick your own apples here:

Bartlett’s Orchard

413-698-2559,

bartlettsorchard.com

Hilltop Orchards

800-833-6274,

hilltoporchards.com

Jaeschke’s Orchard

413-743-3896,

jaeschkesorchard.com

Riiska Brook Orchard

413-258-4761,

riiskabrookorchard.com