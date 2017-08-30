See Me

Real bones in Jenny Holzer’s art work give crime victims a voice

By John Seven

The temptation to touch art in museums can be overwhelming, and the inclusion of human bones as part of Jenny Holzer ’s work in Building 6 at MASS MoCA has piqued that desire.

“Visitors have been curious about them, and surprised to learn that they were real bones,” says curator Alexandra Foradas.

Known as the Lustmord Table (“sexual murder” in German), among the bones are silver bands etched with text engravings detailing the rape and murder of women during war from three points — victim, perpetrator, and witness. The powerful work was in response to the horrors in Bosnia.

And no, you can’t touch the bones.

MASS MoCA is located at 87 Marshall Street in North Adams, Massachusetts.