Row With Me

41st annual Josh Billings Triathlon––Sept 17

By Kate Abbott

The 41st annual Josh Billings Triathlon, September 17, will see around 500 teams of three compete. Cyclists start in Great Barrington and bike 27 miles to Stockbridge Bowl. Paddlers then head five miles around the lake to the beach at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, and runners set out six miles along the shore to Tanglewood.

Crowds gather to watch along the way and join the party at the finish line with music, food, awards, and a kids’ race in the afternoon.