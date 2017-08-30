Heal Me

Local artist's work featured in Medical Museum

By John Seven

North Adams–based Lisa Nilsson has shown her paper-quilting creations in galleries before, but this is the first time a medical museum has featured her anatomical images.

The Mütter Museum in Philadelphia is notorious for its collection of medical oddities, and Nilsson’s anatomically correct renderings of skulls, torsos, and various organs are on exhibit through January 4.

It’s a thrill for Nilsson, who visited the museum years ago. “I was especially keen to see the plaster cast of Chang and Eng Bunker, the famous Siamese conjoined twins,” she says.