Curry in a Hurry

Chef Express has delicious Indian Food made from scratch for eat in or take out

By Kate Abbott

The chicken tikka masala is fork-tender with a mild kick to it. It has the flavor of north Indian seasoning, says Sandeep Verma. He often uses spices like garlic, onion, mint, turmeric, and cardamom, rather than the coconut milk and sweetness common in the south. He and his wife, Sadvi, have lived in Lee for 14 years.

This spring, they opened Chef Express on Main Street (where Knead a Bagel once was), with Sandeep as chef and son Mukul as manager. Saag paneer, aloo gobi, kathi rolls, and Tandoori chicken, are ready for pickup, take-out, or to eat there. Sandeep makes everything from scratch, even the dough for the naan—baked in a clay oven—and the yogurt in the mango lassi.

Growing up in Punjab, he learned these recipes from his mother. “Whenever she made anything special,” he says, “I would jump into the kitchen to see what she was cooking.”

Chef Express

62 Main St.

Lee, MA

413-394-4081

$ Inexpensive to Moderate