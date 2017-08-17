Colbert’s “Black Friend”

Comedian Jordan Carlos will open BTG’s $5 Comedy series at The Garage––Sept 21

By Kate Abbott

He has described himself as “the preppiest black guy in the free world.”

Jordan Carlos will open BTG’s $5 Comedy series at The Garage (Colonial Theatre lobby in Pittsfield) when it returns September 21. Berkshire Theatre Group has run the series for a year, bringing well-known and emerging New York comedians to perform for a growing local audience.

Carlos, a writer and on-air contributor for “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “The Colbert Report,” and MTV, has appeared often as Stephen Colbert’s “black friend” Alan. In an editorial in The Washington Post, Carlos noted the irony of being hired as a black person to play a black person.

“He’s fun, relevant, quick. He’s not afraid to say what’s on everyone’s mind,” says Madelyn Gardner, BTG press and communications manager.