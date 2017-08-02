Back to School 2017

An annual guide to the Berkshire area’s diverse selection of independent schools

Avon Old Farms

Avon, CT

Enrollment: 408, 9 – post-grad, all boys, 860-404-4100,

avonoldfarms.com

A boy’s boarding school that uses programs designed to help young men focus on healthy development during a time when distractions abound. Avon’s core values of honesty, integrity, and community permeate life at this bucolic campus.

Bement School

Deerfield, MA

Enrollment: 219, K – 9,

413-774-7061,

bement.org

From classrooms to dorms, Bement aims to learn as a whole while encouraging individual accountability. Bement strives for an academically diverse and multicultural student body that works together to create an intellectually rigorous climate of acceptance and kindness.

Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter School

Adams, MA

Enrollment: 353, 6 - 12,

413-743-7311,

bartcharter.org

BART prepares students for college by promoting mastery of academic skills and content with a strong foundation in arts and technology. The school provides middle and high school students in Berkshire County with an educational community that regards everyone, including teachers and parents, as lifelong learners.

Berkshire Christian School

Lenox, MA

Enrollment: 53, Pre-K - 12,

413-637-2474,

berkshirechristianschool.com

Berkshire Christian School was established in 1981. Students have the opportunity to receive a complete education, as they study a curriculum established on the truth of Christ. They are encouraged to participate and grow in their local churches, and each student’s family is encouraged to be active in the life of the school.

Berkshire Country Day

Lenox, MA

Enrollment: 210, Early Pre-K – 9,

413-637-0755,

berkshirecountryday.org

Berkshire Country Day provides a stimulating and challenging education in a supportive and nurturing environment. Students’ academic excellence is coupled with well-rounded development. BCD has expanded its program for visual and performing arts, making these subjects an integral part of the curriculum for students of all ages. The preschool follows the Reggio Emilia approach.

Berkshire Waldorf High School

Stockbridge, MA

Enrollment: 40, 9 – 12,

413-298-3800,

berkshirewaldorf.com

This co-ed college-prep school provides education for truth-seeking adolescents with imagination. A 2:1 ratio of students to faculty creates an atmosphere of academic excellence, artistic fulfillment, openness, and mutual respect with a mission to be affordable to all.

Berkshire Hills Seventh-Day Adventist School

Lanesboro, MA

Enrollment: 12,

bhschool.org

Since 1938, Berkshire Hills Seventh-Day Adventist School has provided a Christ-centered learning environment.

Berkshire School

Sheffield, MA

Enrollment: 399, 9 – 12,

413-229-8511,

berkshireschool.org

Established in 1907, Berkshire School prepares 9th-12th graders for a global future. Pioneering programs—advanced math/science, advanced humanities, and sustainability and resource management—coexist with AP offerings in all disciplines. Students embrace the school motto: “Learning—not just for school, but for life.”

Brunswick School

Greenwich, CT

Enrollment: 929, Pre-K – 12, all boys,

203-625-5800,

brunswickschool.org

A tradition since 1902, Brunswick’s teachers are specifically trained to focus on boys’ needs, challenge them, and build self-confidence. “Top-notch college placement, excellent academics, and strong values attracted us,” says one mother. The school also features outstanding facilities.

Buxton School

Williamstown, MA

Enrollment: 85, 9 - 12, co-ed

buxtonschool.org

For over 80 years, Buxton has educated in the progressive tradition. The mostly boarding school focuses on the arts, college-prep academics, and actively living one’s own education.

Canterbury School

New Milford, CT

Enrollment: 357, 9 – Post-grad,

860-210-3800,

cbury.org

Canterbury’s goal is to produce well-rounded, highly successful individuals. Known for a strong fine-arts program and exciting intramural sports—crew and horseback riding were recently added—the campus is situated in an area of natural beauty.

Choate Rosemary Hall

Wallingford, CT

Enrollment: 865, 9 – Post-grad,

203-697-2000,

choate.edu

Spread over 400 acres and offering 240 courses, Choate Rosemary Hall provides programs to satisfy every student and parent. Additionally, this school offers study-abroad programs in China, France, Spain, Japan, and Jordan.

Dana Hall School

Wellesley, MA

Enrollment: 466, 6 - 12, all girls,

781-235-3010,

danahall.org

An independent boarding and day school for girls, Dana Hall fosters growth for each individual and prepares them for college and rich, rewarding lives. Students are exposed to challenges and develop analytical and creative thinking abilities through rigorous core requirements that focus intensely on academic skills, like writing and research. Teachers fuel each classroom with fresh information and perspectives gained from their enriching sabbatical travels. Dana Hall also features an excellent Riding Center Horsemanship Camp.

Eagle Hill School, Greenwich

Greenwich, CT

Enrollment: 255, Ages 5-15,

203-622-9240

eaglehillschool.org

Eagle Hill offers a language-based, remedial program committed to educating children with learning disabilities. As a secure, structured and nurturing environment, Eagle Hill supports the development of the whole child for students of various ages.

The Ethel Walker School

Simsbury, CT

Enrollment: 254, 6 – PG, all girls,

860-658-4467,

ethelwalker.org

The Ethel Walker School, founded in 1911 as a college preparatory boarding and day school for girls, is a diverse community dedicated to scholarship, athletics, the arts, community service and wellness. It offers a critical academic experience with a solid foundation, as well as the opportunity to create lifelong friendships for a memorable educational experience.

Fairfield College Preparatory School

Fairfield, CT

Enrollment: 901, 9 – 12, all boys,

203-254-4200,

fairfieldprep.org

Located on the 200-acre semi-rural Fairfield U campus, Fairfield Prep is a traditional Jesuit high school of excellence. Its mission is to offer the finest college prep, to inspire a love of learning, and to invite each student to deepen his relationship with God. As part of its new 1:1 program, all students will use iPads as educational tools.

Fairfield Country Day School

Fairfield, CT

Enrollment: 250, Pre-K – 9, all boys,

203-259-2723,

fairfieldcountryday.org

Parents like the individual attention small class sizes allow in addition to extensive extracurricular and academic opportunities.

Forman School

Litchfield, CT

Enrollment: 218, 9 – PG,

860-567-8712,

formanschool.org

A co-ed boarding and day school for students who face dyslexia, ADHD, and other differences, and is based on the Forman program, a rigorous college-prep curriculum. With the guidance of trained professionals and state-of-the-art assistive technology, students are taught to make thoughtful, value-based life decisions.

German School of CT

Stamford, CT

Enrollment: PreK-12,

203-548-0438,

germanschoolct.org

The German School of Connecticut, with campuses both in Stamford and West Hartford, is comprised of enthusiastic teachers, students, and parents who meet every Saturday to teach and learn German. Students come from both German-speaking and non-German-speaking households.

Great Barrington Rudolf Steiner School

Great Barrington, MA

Enrollment: 212, Nursery - 8,

413-528-4015,

gbrss.org

Founded in 1971, the school is a member of the Association of Waldorf Schools of North America and Waldorf Early Childhood Association of North America. Cultivating students’ academic, emotional, and spiritual development through its unique curriculum, it provides students with the foundation to live up to their full potential, creating lives of meaning a purpose that positively contribute to their world.

Greens Farms Academy

Westport, CT

Enrollment: 695, PreK – 12,

203-256-0717,

gfacademy.org

A day school committed to helping students through a diligent course of study, by developing critical, creative, and independent thinkers. Classes are often gathered around the Harkness table, where students engage in spirited conversation and debate.

Greenwich Academy

Greenwich, CT

Enrollment: 802, Pre-K - 12,

203-625-8900,

greenwichacademy.org

Founded in 1827, it is the sixth-oldest girls school in the country, and is uncompromisingly dedicated to building the character of girls and young women. One parent says, “We chose GA because we felt strongly about single-sex education as a tool for building self-esteem.” Athletic teams are competitive, facilities are top-notch.

The Gunnery School

Washington, CT

Enrollment: 295, 9 – post-grad,

860-868-7334,

gunnery.org

With the development of character, strength, a lifelong love of learning, the Gunnery School produces students who are strong in every regard.

Hamden Hall Country Day School

Hamden, CT

Enrollment: 565, Preschool - 12,

203-752-2600,

hamdenhall.org

Since opening in 1912, Hamden Hall has served as a coed school for students that encourages active participation, provides a supportive environment, and a community that stresses the importance of social responsibility and community service.

Harvey School

Katonah, NY

Enrollment: 342, 6 - 12,

914-232-3161,

harveyschool.org

Located on a wooded, 125-acre campus, the Harvey School educates highly motivated students of above average ability in a warm, supportive setting. An average class size of 11 students allows teachers to get to know individual learning styles.

Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School

Ghent, NY

Enrollment: 248, Pre-K - 12,

518-672-7092,

hawthornevalleyschool.org

Nurturing the artistic, academic, physical, and moral development of the growing child through an age appropriate curriculum inspired by philosopher and educator Rudolf Steiner. Founded in 1971, the school strives to create a healthy and balanced learning environment where children build living connections to the natural world while cultivating social responsibility, personal excellence, and the practical capacities to meet the challenges of the future.

Hillside School

Marlborough, MA

Enrollment: 145, 5 - 9,

508-485-2824,

hillsideschool.net

Known as “a small school with a big heart,” Hillside offers a carefully balanced curriculum to prepare students for a challenging and successful future. With its 7:1 student to teacher ratio, students are provided the attention and dedication they need to thrive in this boarding and day school.

Indian Mountain School

Lakeville, CT

Enrollment: 252, PreK - 9,

860-435-0871,

indianmountain.org

The school promotes growth and academic excellence in a diverse learning environment. Students learn to be active participants in their education, and teachers engage children in the conversation of learning.

John Dewey Academy

Great Barrington, MA

Enrollment: 35, 10 - 12, 413-528-9800, jda.org

Students are bright, troubled adolescents with a history of self-destructive choices.

Kent School

Kent, CT

Enrollment: 565, 9 - 12,

860-927-6000,

kent-school.edu

With classes such as screenwriting, Mandarin, and biotechnology, the faculty is there to help as students take on these challenges.

King School

Stamford, CT

Enrollment: 683, Pre-K - 12,

203-322-3496,

kingschoolct.org

A highly selective, PreK- 12 co-ed, independent day school. Exceptional Faculty offer a challenging academic program rooted in a personalized approach to teaching and learning. Students thrive within a culture of integrity, kindness, perseverance, and respect. King graduates succeed in the top colleges and universities and pursue lives of ongoing inquiry and accomplishment..

Lauralton Hall

Milford, CT

Enrollment: 477, 9 - 12,

203-877-2786,

lauraltonhall.org

The school prepares girls to become competent, confident, and compassionate young women. It offers a stern curriculum that highlights critical thinking skills, problem solving, communication.

Loomis Chaffee

Windsor, CT

Enrollment: 675, 9 - 12,

860-687-6000,

loomischaffee.org

The mission of Loomis Chaffee is to advance the development of spirit, mind, and body in boys and girls drawn from diverse cultures and to inspire in them a commitment to be their best.

Maplebrook School

Amenia, NY

Enrollment: 74, 6 - 12,

845-373-9511,

maplebrookschool.org

Founded in 1945 by parents seeking better education opportunities for their children, Maplebrook has grown into a prominent coeducational boarding and day school for students with learning differences and/or ADD.

Marianapolis Prep School

Thompson, CT

Enrollment: 400, 9 - Post-grad,

860-923-9565,

marianapolis.org

Dedicated to building character and compassion with a strong foundation of Catholic values. Each classroom has an 8:1 student-to-teacher ratio. On the 150-acre campus, students stay in renovated dormitories, use a new theater, and join clubs ranging from the Chit Chat Club to Student Ambassadors.

The Marvelwood School

Kent, CT

Enrollment: 160, 9 –post-grad,

860-927-0047,

marvelwood.org

Though Marvelwood does have a variety of honors and AP courses, it is known for its unique support programs that reflect its dedication to the individual.

The Mead School

Stamford, CT

Enrollment: Pre-K – 8,

203-595-9500,

meadschool.org

The Mead School offers an intimate setting in which traditional academics combine with hands-on learning. Children are nurtured as lifelong learners and contributors to society.

Millbrook School

Millbrook, NY

Enrollment: 284, 9 - 12,

845-677-8261,

millbrook.org

A small, co-ed college-prep boarding school where nurturing and stimulating relationships between students and teachers have been the school’s hallmark since its founding in 1931.

Miss Hall’s School

Pittsfield, MA

Enrollment: 214, 9-12,

413-443-6401,

misshalls.org

An all girl’s school boasting an 80-acre campus in the middle of the Berkshires, the staff at Miss Hall’s School believes in teaching students to be the leaders of the next generation. To graduate, each girl must participate in Horizons, an off-campus community service and internship program.

Miss Porter’s School

Farmington, CT

Enrollment: 306, 9 - 12,

860-409-3500,

porters.org

A community of 306 girls, Miss Porter’s has an average class size of 10. The school’s mission is to provide an exemplary education to young women, with core characteristics of curiosity, global citizenship, integrity, and courage.

Montessori School of the Berkshires

Lenox Dale, MA,

Enrollment: 100, PreK - 8,

413-637-3662

berkshiremontessori.org

The focus of activity in the Montessori setting is on children’s learning, not on teachers’ teaching. Generally students will work individually or in small, self-selected groups

Pine Cobble School

Williamstown, MA

Enrollment: 165, Pre-K - 9,

413-458-4680

pinecobble.org

For over three quarters of a century, Pine Cobble has nurtured creativity, curiosity, and outstanding character. Its mission is “to cultivate in each student a lifelong passion for learning, a strong sense of self-worth, and respect for others throughout the community.” This mission is what drives them, every single day.

The Rectory School

Pomfret, CT

Enrollment: 255, K - 9,

860-963-6740,

rectoryschool.org

Responsibility, respect, honesty, and compassion is the school’s creed that speaks to its passion to nurture the needs of its students. Founded in 1920 on a 138-acre campus, it has a diverse student body with 70 percent from the US, 30 percent from overseas.

Ridgefield Academy

Ridgefield, CT

Enrollment: 286, Pre-K - 8,

203-894-1800,

ridgefieldacademy.org

Parents choose Ridgefield Academy, and its affiliated Landmark Academy pre-school, for three main reasons: a school culture immersed in strong values, a comprehensive academic program, and the close partnership that both students and parents share with teachers.

Rippowam Cisqua School

Mount Kisco, NY (lower), 914-244-1200, and Bedford, NY (upper), 914-244-1250,

Enrollment: 513, Pre-K - 9,

rcsny.org

On two campuses, but one mission: to promote critical thinking, individual development, and personal excellence.

Rumsey Hall School

Washington Depot, CT

Enrollment: 324, K - 9, 860-868-0535,

rumseyhall.org

An independent boarding and day school, it prepares students for the discipline required in secondary schools, through small co-ed classes and sound academics.

St. Agnes Academy

Dalton, MA

Enrollment: 127, Pre-K - 8,

413-684-0125,

stagnescc.com

A Catholic parish school, united by God’s love, living and sharing faith daily. Within a secure, welcoming environment, the experienced, dedicated faculty and staff celebrate the uniqueness of each child.

St. Joseph High School

Pittsfield, MA

Enrollment: 231, 8 - 12,

stjosephpittsfield.com

Focused on nurturing students through a comprehensive Catholic education.

St. Joseph High School

Trumbull, CT,

Enrollment: 830, 9 - 12,

203-378-9378,

sjcadets.org

St. Joseph’s encourages students to realize their full potential and helps them excel in higher education. On the 25-acre campus, students have the chance to participate in 24 athletic teams.

St. Patrick’s School

Bedford, NY

Enrollment: 190, Pre-K - 8,

914-234-7914,

stpatricksbedford.com

A caring Catholic-school community where academic excellence is enriched by faith. For 60 years, this co-ed elementary school has served Westchester and Connecticut. Facilities include a state-of-the art science lab. Special courses include honors math, music, art, gym, Spanish, computers, and religion.

St. Mary’s School

Lee, MA

Enrollment: 133, PreK - 8,

stmaryslee.org

Striving to provide for the emotional, social, academic and physical development

of each child.

Soundview Prep School

Yorktown Heights, NY

Enrollment: 60, 6-12,

914-962-2780

soundviewprep.org

Founded in 1989 on the philosophy that students thrive in small classes and in an environment where competition is minimized. SoundView Prep offers a smaller academic setting, investing intensely in each individual student, and building a community where every student feels welcomed and valued.

The Taft School

Watertown, CT

Enrollment: 594, 9 - Post-grad,

860-945-7777,

taftschool.org

Builds the whole person through an education that is academic, personal, and ethical. The motto is “not to be served but to serve.”

Trinity Pawling

Pawling, NY

Enrollment: 305, 7 - 12,

845-855-3100,

trinitypawling.org

It embraces and enforces its core values of integrity, tradition, and community. It pulls strong emphasis on character, which it calls the “single most influential for to propel us forward—whether academically, physically, socially, or spiritually.”

Washington Montessori School

New Preston, CT

Enrollment: 250, Pre-K - 8,

860-868-0551,

washingtonmontessori.org

Dedicated to the intellectual development of students, with a special focus on self-reliance and developing each child’s unique capabilities. Warm and welcoming classroom communities— where with the guidance of teachers, children learn at their own pace and discover academic interests on their own.

Westover School

Middlebury, CT

Enrollment: 203, 9 - 12,

203-758-2423,

westoverschool.org

Westover School provides an environment that inspires the intellectual, artist, athlete, and philosopher and challenges young women to think independently, to embrace diversity, and to grow intellectually.

Whitby School

Greenwich, CT

Enrollment: 385, Pre-K - 8,

203-869-8464,

whitbyschool.org

America’s largest Montessori school, accredited by the American Montessori Society and International Baccalaureate, represents 40 countries.

Williston Northampton School

Easthampton, MA

Enrollment: 528, 7 - 12,

williston.com

Proximity to the Five College Consortium makes it ideal for strong college-prep.

The Woodhall School

Bethlehem, CT

Enrollment: 42, 9 - 12,

203-266-7788,

woodhallschool.org

An individualized approach to show each student his full potential at Woodhall.

Wooster School

Danbury, CT

Enrollment: 380, K - 12,

203-830-3900,

woosterschool.org

For more than 80 years, this coed day school on 127 beautiful acres has instilled a sense of community, self-help, and service.

College Life

Berkshire Community College

Great Barrington and Pittsfield, MA

Enrollment: 3,000, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Certificates of Completion, 413-499-4660, berkshirecc.edu

Berkshire Community College is an accredited, co-educational two-year community college in Berkshire County. Its primary campus is in Pittsfield, with a satellite campus in Great Barrington and classroom spaces in the city of Pittsfield. Established in the 1960s, it is the oldest college founded by the Massachusetts Community Colleges Executive Office.

Bard College at Simon’s Rock

Great Barrington, MA

Enrollment: 400, Undergraduate

413-644-4400

simons-rock.edu

Bard College is the only four-year, liberal-arts college created for those students who are ready for college after the 10th or 11th grade. Its unique curriculum offers over 40 majors and a wide variety of special programs, internships, and study-abroad opportunities. Also offering a high school program starting at 9th grade.

MCLA

North Adams, MA

Enrollment: 1,816, Undergraduate and Graduate,

413-662-5000,

mcla.edu

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts is a college that follows four specific goals: excellence in teaching and learning, supportive and inclusive community, responsive and intentional stewardship, and public purpose and engagement. In order to help students achieve these goals and receive the best education they can, MCLA offers over 19 majors and 50 specialized programs.

Williams College

Williamstown, MA

Enrollment: 2,100, Undergraduate andMaster’s programs,

413-597-3131

williams.edu

A private liberal arts college, Williams was established in 1793 with funds from the estate of Ephraim Williams. The college was ranked first in 2016 in the U.S. News & World Report’s liberal arts ranking for the 14th consecutive year. n