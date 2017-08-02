Art: Rose Gold

Kris Galli lets her work reflect both the past and present

By Sophie Cohen

Kris Galli begins each work with a few coats of gesso primer, leaving the textured lines from her palette knife. This roughness is symbolic of her own background, having run away from the Berkshires to LA as a teen, and is evident in the technique she applies to her paintings.

For Rose Gold, Galli photographed her pre-Raphaelite subject in a café, then added the green, whimsical, Mona Lisa–inspired background.

Galli’s Mona Lisa is able to enjoy a quiet moment of contemplation, something that is increasingly rare today. And yet, our absorption with cell phones is often contemplative. Realizing that “technology can be used for good or evil,” Galli, who lives in Lenox, wants her art to reflect that and aims to convey this duality.

Her work is on display at Alta Restaurant in Lenox, and Rose Gold is on view at Lauren Clark Fine Art in Great Barrington through this fall.