The Art of It: Fennel Fog
Ann Getsinger can be found working on several paintings, at any given size, at any given time. The subjects are just as varied—a portrait, some animals, a still life, a landscape. “My life unfolds and my mind follows trails of imagination and curiosity,” she explains. A friend gave her some fennel just harvested from a garden, roots and all. “I painted all the life I could get into the work,” she says, then added a purple glass egg, acquired last year in Venice for her 60th birthday. She imagined a New England landscape, distant horses snorting, echoes of their hooves hitting the fog. Many of these elements are found in her other paintings, in unexpected settings. “I want to see the same thing many times with new eyes,” she says. Fennel Fog reflects her love of the planet—that nature can create something so wild, so beautiful, which friends bring to her as a gift. She is planning an open studio on November 10 at her home in New Marlborough.
