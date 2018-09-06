Taste Fest

Fall Food Events in the Berkshires

By Kate Abbott

Homebrew and chorizo, honeycrisp apples and honey. Local food fills harvest festivals.

At the height of leaf season, Berkshire Botanical Garden’s Harvest Festival on October 6-7 gathers more than 100 artisans, with a farmers market, tag and plant sales, pony and hay rides, and games.

Hancock Shaker Village welcomes the Best and the Wurst on October 27—regional brews and food, old-world sausage, and live music. Then the weekend before Thanksgiving, holiday markets prepare for a feast. Berkshire Grown hosts its annual markets with produce, prepared foods and music, November 17 at Monument Valley Middle School, and November 18 at the Town Field House at Williams College.

The Pittsfield Farmer Market winds up its outdoor season with a Harvest Festival on October 13. Its first indoor market (on the second Saturday of each month in the winter) is November 10 at Zion Lutheran Church with locally roasted coffee and baked goods, greens and ceramics and more. It continues on the second Saturday of the month through April.