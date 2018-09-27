Outward Bound
Dalton seniors getting new ways to stay fit
This winter, seniors in Dalton will have more of an opportunity to stay fit, thanks to a gift from AARP. The senior center is slated to receive exercise equipment worth $10,000 for an outdoor area along 150 feet of sidewalk. That includes a double-leg press, ski walker, hip twister, exercise bike, and chest press. The trail will be ready by November’s end, part of a wider effort by the center to get seniors outside. The center may get more equipment through additional grants.
Add your comment: