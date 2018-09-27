Heads of Class
New Principals
Schools welcomed new principals this fall. Mark Segar is interim head at Berkshire Country Day until next fall, when Jenifer Fox steps in after being at The Delta School in Wilson, Arkansas. Doug Wine, above, comes from Dallas to be Monument Mountain High’s new head, and outgoing Lenox superintendent Timothy Lee is Muddy Brook Elementary’s incoming principal. In Pittsfield, Nicole Shepardson is at Williams Elementary, Martin McEvoy at Herberg Middle, Matthew Bishop at Taconic High, and Henry Duval at Pittsfield High, temporarily.
