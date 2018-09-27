Haunted Howlers
First Annual Halloween Dog Parade at The Mount––Oct 27
Halloween is a rich with traditions, and Edith Wharton’s home is no exception. The Mount has offered ghost tours for years, and now man’s best friend is in the mix. Inspired by Wharton’s love of dogs, the First Annual Halloween Dog Parade is October 27 at 11 a.m. Participants are invited to dress up with their dog buddies for competitions like Best Literary Costume and Best Hand-Made Costume. Adding an element of hallowedness is Wharton’s pet cemetery on the grounds.
