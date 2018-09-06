Comfort Food
Cookbook with caring recipes
Have you ever been shocked by pain, too sick to walk, and felt a friend hand you a cup of juice? Have you ever shown up at the house of a newborn with a pot of soup? For people in hard times, and in good times, food and caring often come together, says Janet Reich Elsbach, Berkshire blogger at a Raisin + a Porpoise. A hot meal and the attention that goes into it can give comfort like nothing else.
And she has written a guide. Elsbach’s first cookbook, Extra Helping, will come out from Roost Books on November 13. These are recipes to give to a friend who has lost a loved one, a student facing exams or the neighbors who have just moved in next door. As she simmers the soup, Elsbach shares experiences as a mother and a counselor for nursing mothers and her own times of loss. With warmth and humor, she reaches out to people in pain and all those who care for them.
Add your comment: