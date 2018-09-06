Comfort Food

Cookbook with caring recipes

By Kate Abbott

Have you ever been shocked by pain, too sick to walk, and felt a friend hand you a cup of juice? Have you ever shown up at the house of a newborn with a pot of soup? For people in hard times, and in good times, food and caring often come together, says Janet Reich Elsbach, Berkshire blogger at a Raisin + a Porpoise. A hot meal and the attention that goes into it can give comfort like nothing else.

And she has written a guide. Elsbach’s first cookbook, Extra Helping, will come out from Roost Books on November 13. These are recipes to give to a friend who has lost a loved one, a student facing exams or the neighbors who have just moved in next door. As she simmers the soup, Elsbach shares experiences as a mother and a counselor for nursing mothers and her own times of loss. With warmth and humor, she reaches out to people in pain and all those who care for them.



