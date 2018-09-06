Adventure Across Time

Bringing theater to schools

The Magic Tree House creative team is partnering with Berkshire Theater Group (BTG) and Berkshire United Way to bring “Showtime with Shakespeare: A Magic Tree House Adventure,” to Berkshire schools, and to distribute free books to students at those schools.

All five members of the Magic Tree House creative team live in the Berkshires—Magic Tree House author Mary Pope Osborne; Mary’s sister, Natalie Pope Boyce, author of 35 Magic Tree House Fact Trackers; and Mary’s husband Will, who has also authored Fact Trackers. He now works in collaboration with Randy Courts and Jenny Laird on Magic Tree House musicals.

The BTG PLAYS! 2018-2019 Touring Show is based on Stage Fright on a Summer Night (Magic Tree House #25), directed by BTG’s Travis Daly. The show is a part of BTG’s year-round theatre program, which reaches 13,000 school children annually. Beginning in October and running through the school year, this production will introduce elementary and middle school-aged children to live theatre.

In this new hip-hop musical, the Magic Tree House whisks Jack and Annie back to Elizabethan England to help Shakespeare with some actors. “Live theatre is a wonderful tool for stimulating children’s imaginations,” says Osborne, “and this show will introduce them to the lively world of Elizabethan England–and the person many consider to be the greatest writer of all time!”