A Diverse Selection

Berkshire Theater

By Kate Abbott

Photo by ‘62 Center

A young dancer models for artists on the side. An entertainer celebrates queer culture decades before it reaches Broadway. They are lost legends. They are foundational in the history of gender and sexuality and AIDS activism, and few people know their names.

Obie award-winning playwright Ain Gordon and percussionist Josh Quillen will revive them in Radicals in Miniature. Gordon is a longstanding voice in New York’s downtown scene, says Rachel Chanoff, producing director for the ’62 Center for Theatre and Dance. And he is coming to Williams College on October 26.

In summer, the ’62 Center is home to the Williamstown Theater Festival, but in spring and fall the college hosts performances with students in theater and dance and with nationally and internationally known actors, writers, and choreographers—free or no more than $10.

Playwright Aleshea Harris come to campus with a new work, Beast Thing, that allows student actors to share in its development. She explores a town in conflict on an idealized American frontier that never was, says Shayok Misha Chowdhury, visiting assistant professor in theater, who directs the work November 1-3 and 8-10.

Talks also begin there on October 17, with writer Susan Jacoby’s “Living History.” And a series on performative ethics will ask how people are represented on stage, who we see and hear, and who we do not.