Stay (Just a Little Bit Longer)

Places to enjoy the Fall-foliage in The Berkshires

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Seth Davis

Fall-foliage season usually settles into a quieter rhythm after Columbus Day, but this fall, some cultural venues are extending their seasons. In Stockbridge, Chesterwood closes for the season after October 9, with construction delays pushing a new sculpture gallery opening until spring.

Naumkeag continues tours and events through November 24. In Lenox, The Mount stays open for tours on most weekends, November through February, and hosts events in fall and winter.

In Williamstown, the Field House offers fall tours of the 1920s “Folly” and its Modernist art collection. In Pittsfield, Herman Melville’s Arrowhead stays open through October 23.