Season Finale

Outdoor farmers markets still open and festivals––next Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival Oct 7 & 8

Outdoor farmers markets soon will close, so enjoy them while they last as harvest season enters its final stretch. Fresh fruits and vegetables, prepared foods, gift items, live music, and kids’ activities—want to make a scarecrow?—are some highlights. And the Botanical Garden’s two-day Harvest Festival is straight ahead.

Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival

Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plant and bulb sale, jewelry, hay rides and haunted house, live music, games and crafts, regional artisan food and craft vendors, workshops on gardening, harvest and farm to table activities.

5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge,

berkshirebotanical.org

Dalton Farmers Market

Fridays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. thru Oct. 13.

Dalton Community Recreation Association (CRA), 400 Main St.

Downtown Pittsfield Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fruits and vegetables, pasture-raised meats, eggs, cheese, bread, wine, coffee, artisan goods. Live music, chef demos, workshops and children’s activities. Outdoors thru Oct. 14. Then it all moves indoors and is held the second Saturday of each month, from November to April.

The Common Park; Indoors at Zion Lutheran Church

farmersmarketpittsfield.org

Great Barrington Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., thru Oct. 28.

Local vendors with fruit and flowers, meets, eggs and cheeses, baked goods, organic snow cones, locally roasted coffees, bakery, herbs and specialties, and live performers.

18 Church St., 413-854-3599,

gbfarmersmarket.org

Hancock Farmers Market

Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., thru Oct. 12.

Roadside farmstand, local fruit and produce, Appletree Hill Antiques.

3210 Hancock Rd., Route 43,

Hancock, 413-458-3933

Holiday Farmers Market

Nov. 18 at Monument Valley Middle School, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Williams College Towne Field House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Farmers offer produce, cheese, honey and maple syrup, baked goods and other ingredients for holiday meals. Music, prepared food, and children’s activities.

313 Monument Valley Rd., Great Barrington

82 Latham St., Williamstown

berkshiregrown.org

Lanesborough Farmers Market

Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., thru Thanksgiving.

Jaeschke’s Fruit and Flowers, Berkshire Mountain Bakery, Powell Ranch, and more.

Berkshire Mall parking lot, Lanesborough, 413-569-3663 or 413-374-5646

Lee Farmers Market

Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. thru Oct. 7.

Harvest market Oct. 10. First Congregational Church of Lee, 25 Park Pl., Lee, 413-854-1561

leefarmersmarket.com

North Adams Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., thru Oct. 21.

Local farmers and food producers, crafts and musicians.

St. Anthony’s parking lot, St. Anthony Drive and Route 8, Marshall Street, North Adams

Otis Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parking lot of Papa’s Healthy Food and Fuel, 2000 East Otis Rd., East Otis, 413-357-9919

Sheffield Farmers Market

Fridays, 3 to 6:30 p.m. thru Oct. 6

Local meat, eggs, vegetables, fruit, breads, desserts, prepared foods, cut flowers, honey, maple syrup, beeswax candles, and more.

First Congregational Church lot, 125 Main St., 860-706-4424,

sheffieldfarmersmarket.org

West Stockbridge Farmers Market

Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m., thru Oct. 5

From fudge to shortbread, vegetables and flowers, sea salts, sauces, baked goods, crafts and artisans. On the last day, there will be scarecrow building and music by Moonshine Holler.

On Merritt Green on Harris Street, opposite the post office

917-209-0926,

weststockbridgefarmersmarket.org