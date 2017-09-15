Read, Speak, Listen

Stories are coming alive with nationally known writers on social issues––Starting Sept 30

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Cassandra Madeline

At two local campuses, stories are coming alive this fall with nationally recognized writers and discussions on social issues.

Professor and novelist Brendan Mathews is coordinating the fall Poetry & Fiction Series at Bard College at Simon’s Rock. On October 5, his former professor at UVA will speak. DEBORAH EISENBERG won the 2011 PEN/Faulkner Award for her collected short stories—stories Mathews finds wickedly funny, warm, and generous. More info

Poet MONICA YOUN will follow on October 24. Her most recent collection, Blackacre, was a nalist for the National Book Critic Circle Award. COLUM MCCANN, coming November 9, won the National Book Award and the International IMPAC Dublin Prize for Let the Great World Spin. Matthews and his students will read Transatlantic, a more recent novel that begins with a pilot and navigator trying to stay alive. More info