Pumpkin Eater

How to serve pumpkin

By Kate Abbott

Decorative pumpkins are hollow and make a pretty (scary) face, but edible ones are grown for their flesh (and seeds), and come into season through October.

Those to be eaten, called pie pumpkins, are smaller, denser, and sweeter than the ones carved for Jack-o-lanterns, says Lauren Piotrowski, CSA manager at Hancock Shaker Village. The Hancock Shakers grew a Connecticut Field pumpkin for eating. Cut the top or stem from the pumpkin and scoop out the seeds, and the raw pumpkin can be cut into large pieces, set on a baking sheet, and roasted. The softened pumpkin meat will separate easily from the skin. Pureed, it can be used in pies, soups, muffins, bread, and cookies—even cakes, pancakes, and yeast-risen rolls, according to the Best of Shaker Cooking by Amy Bess Miller and Persis Fuller.