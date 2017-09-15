Neighborhood Pub

Shire Breu-Hous is a microbrewery and neighborhood pub that's drawing people far beyond the local area

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Peter Baiamonte

Blond ale, red ale, Berliner Weiss aged with different fruits—the glasses stand on a bar made from a local sugar maple tree.

Andrew Crane and Nick Whalen opened the Shire Breu-Hous in the Stationery Factory in Dalton in late summer. In its first months, visitors have come from as far away as Cambridge and Albany by word of mouth.

It took three years of work to turn a corner of the old mill into a restaurant and microbrewery with new menu specials every week, and new brew—they have seven on tap and are building up to a dozen and one on cask. The Rye aged imperial milk stout has a taste of vanilla and whiskey. Crane and Whalen are planning an English bitters, served warm in the traditional way.

They grow their own hops and harvest the mint for the mint lager from the Crane family’s century-old mint plant, and they source local ingredients for brews like their Saison, a Belgian beer. They are also working with local farms: malt from Turner Hill Farm, a fourth-generation dairy farm in Egremont, and meat and vegetables for the restaurant from Holiday Farm in Dalton. They are donating their brews to galas for local organizations and plan to contribute to the Dalton firefighters and police department.

They want Shire Breu-Hous to be an old-world, neighborhood pub, Whalen says. “People can walk here.”

Shire Breu-Hous

63 Flansburg Ave.,

Dalton, MA

413-842-8313

shirebreuhous.com

$$ Moderate