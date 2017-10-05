Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Calling All Angels

Thanksgiving Angels helps provide Thanksgiving meals for over 1,500 Berkshire families––Benefit dinner/concert Oct 13

By John Seven


Every year, Thanksgiving Angels brings together 17 community organizations to provide Thanksgiving meals for over 1,500 Berkshire families. And turkeys don’t come cheap. That’s why the group has budgeted $23,000 of its $30,000 fundraising goal just for the bird.

It needs more help than ever raising that amount, with the departure of Sabic Innovative Plastics, which had contributed about a quarter of the budget. Money donations are welcome (southchurchpittsfield.org/donate).

A benefit dinner/concert is Friday, Oct 13. Call 413-442-7357.  

This article appears in the October 2017 issue of TownVibe Berkshire

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Berkshire »

Add your comment:

 

See the latest Berkshire Newsletter with all the weekend action

Connect With Us      

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Domestic Partnership

Pet and people find homes and healing at Berkshire Humane Society

Pumpkin Eater

How to serve pumpkin

Wife No. Six

"The Last Wife" (of King Henry VIII) is WAM Theatre’s fall play and benefits women veterans––Oct 13 to Nov 5

Big Easy

13th annual Pittsfield CityJAZZ Festival, Oct 6-15

Season Finale

Outdoor farmers markets still open and festivals––next Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival Oct 7 & 8
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2017

Today
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMLost Lake

Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner, David Auburn (Proof), Lost Lake is an engrossing, evocative play. Part drama, part melancholy comedy, Lost...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $50

Where:
The Unicorn Stage
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMKaraoke!

Best Karaoke night in The Berkshires! Every Sunday come on down, have dinner, drinks and sing your heart out!

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at The Egremont Village Inn
17 Main St
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMHistory of 19th Century American Literature in 5 Short Stories

Join us as we welcome Mark Scarbrough, a scholar on 19th Century American literature, as he leads a five week session exploring literature, politics and culture in the United States through the...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMLost Lake

Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner, David Auburn (Proof), Lost Lake is an engrossing, evocative play. Part drama, part melancholy comedy, Lost...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $50

Where:
The Unicorn Stage
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of ukuleles are...

Cost: Free, Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMLost Lake

Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner, David Auburn (Proof), Lost Lake is an engrossing, evocative play. Part drama, part melancholy comedy, Lost...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $50

Where:
The Unicorn Stage
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:30 PMHispanic-Latino Heritage Month Lecture

Dr. Donald Gagnon, WCSU professor of English and recipient of the 2017 Provost's Prize for Teaching, will discuss the Hispanic connection to the New York Library's Schomburg Center for...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMBellarmine Hall Galleries Tour with Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo

Join us for a free tour of our permanent collection which includes European and American paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs, as well as a group of African, and Pre-Colombian objects. The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMLost Lake

Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner, David Auburn (Proof), Lost Lake is an engrossing, evocative play. Part drama, part melancholy comedy, Lost...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $50

Where:
The Unicorn Stage
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMSpeaking Fearlessly with Ira Joe Fisher

Does speaking before a group make you totally anxiety ridden?  Whether for business or volunteer work, Whether you have to speak in front of large groups for work or you have a big event...

Cost: $240

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:45 PMAmazon Rainforest Lecture at WCSU

The departments of World Languages and Literature, History and Social Sciences will host Dr. Alvaro Fernando Rodrigues da Cunha for a discussion about "Indigenous Tribes and Languages of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
5:30 PMFilm Screening at WCSU

The Department of History will present a screening of "The Central Park Five" at 5:30 p.m. in Warner Hall on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The film is a...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMMeet the Author: Amor Towles at Pequot Library

Pequot invites you to a special Meet the Author event featuring Amor Towles, best-selling author of “Rules of Civility.” In his latest novel, “A Gentleman in Moscow,” Towles...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMPinktober's Pedal for a Cure

Join us for spinning at Star 99.9 and Western Connecticut Health Network Pinktober's Pedal for a Cure Thursday, October 5 at JoyRide Cycling Studio in Ridgefield...

Cost: $25

Where:
JOYRIDE WESTPORT
1200 Post Road East
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Star 99.9
Contact Name: Steve Soyland
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMCarol Kurth on Mid-century Modern Furniture

Carol Kurth, FAIA, ASID, is an award-winning architect and interior designer who has been designing modern residential and commercial projects for more than 30 years. A Manhattan native, Ms. Kurth...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Lionheart Gallery
The Lionheart Gallery 27 Westchester Avenue Pound Ridge, NY,
Pound Ridge, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJethro Tull's Martin Barre in Concert

Martin Barre has been the guitarist of Jethro Tull for 43 years, his sound and playing having been a major factor in their success. Martin’s guitar playing has earned him a high level of...

Cost: $40.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhosue
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series powered by xfinity
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Jazz Faculty Performance

The WCSU Jazz Faculty will perform at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the university's Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $6

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Telephone: (203) 837-8732
Website »

More information
8:00 PMCoffeehouse Open Mic Night

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The coffeehouse will feature an...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMLost Lake

Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner, David Auburn (Proof), Lost Lake is an engrossing, evocative play. Part drama, part melancholy comedy, Lost...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $50

Where:
The Unicorn Stage
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMA Fall Gathering of Artists Returns to LItchfield for it's 18th Year

  A Fall Gathering of Artists returns to the Litchfield Firehouse for its 18th year, a four-day exhibit of artwork to the public. This event features approximately 40 award-winning...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Litchfield Firehouse
258 West St.
Route 202
Litchfield, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mally DeSomma
Telephone: 120-357-43954
Contact Name: Mally Desomma

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMA Fall Gathering of Artists Returns to Litchfield for it's 18th Year

A Fall Gathering of Artists returns to the Litchfield Firehouse for its 18th year, a four-day exhibit of artwork to the public. This event features approximately 40 award-winning Connecticut...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Litchfield Firehouse
258 West Street
Route 202
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Mally DeSomma
Telephone: 203-574-3954
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMForest Bathing

The HPX Club and the Institute for Holistic Health Studies will host "Forest Bathing" from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6  in the Westside Nature Preserve on the WCSU Westside...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 11:00 PMThe Pacific House 16th Annual Gala

Pacific House, in celebration of its commitment to ending homelessness in Fairfield County, asks the community to plan to attend its 16th annual Pacific House Gala.  On Friday, October 6th...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hyatt Regency Greenwich
1800 East Putnam Avenue
Old Greenwich, CT  06870
View map »


Sponsor: Pacific House
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMMembers Turn: Cocktails and Conversation with Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley

When do you sleep?  What do you eat?  Can you talk to each other? These are just some of the questions you can ask architect Alex Schweder and artist Ward Shelley while they are living...

Cost: Free for members

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSip & Sketch

The WCSU Department of Art will host "Sip & Sketch" sponsored by Whole Foods Market Danbury from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Drawing Studio (Room 241) on the second floor of the Visual and...

Cost: $25

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMThe Novel Ideas and Brother Brothers

The Novel Ideas are a country-folk quartet of friends hailing from the great state of Massachusetts. Featuring the voices of three songwriters, their newly-released self-titled album, produced by...

Cost: $15

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 413-528-1570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
10:00 PM - 11:00 PMSteven Wright

Legendary stand-up and Academy Award winner Steven Wright returns with his trademark low energy and skewed one-liners! Wright’s career has spanned more than 30 years and he has become a major...

Cost: $60.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Bart's Tree Service Comedy Series
Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Washington CT Design & Antiques Show

The Washington Connecticut Design & Antiques Show is one of the most important fundraisers of the year for Gunn Memorial Library. This year's event features the traditional Friday evening...

Cost: Free daily show admission; $125 & up for Friday & Saturday Parties

Where:
Washington Primary School
11 School Street
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Vanessa Hammond
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMLost Lake

Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner, David Auburn (Proof), Lost Lake is an engrossing, evocative play. Part drama, part melancholy comedy, Lost...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $50

Where:
The Unicorn Stage
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMHAUNTED HALE CORN MAZE AT THE NATHAN HALE HOMESTEAD

Hold tight to your flash light as you enter the evening realm of Haunted Hale with a moderately scary walk through the annual Corn Maze brimming with the...

Cost: varies

Where:
Nathan Hale Homestead
2299 South Street
Coventry, CT
View map »


Sponsor: CT Landmarks
Telephone: 860-742-6917
Contact Name: Jamie Fontaine
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMHear Ye, Hear Ye! Musicians Wanted for Bell Ringing

Music on the Hill invites musicians to find a new outlet for their skills in this fall's Handbell Workshop.  The two-track workshop will include an introductory...

Cost: $40 (includes lunch)

Where:
WEPCO church complex
48 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAntique Appraisal Day

At the New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge Road, New Canaan, CT 06840, (203) 966-1776. Astor Galleries presents an ANTIQUE APPRAISAL DAY EVENT to benefit the New Canaan...

Cost: $10 one item/$25 for 3 items

Where:
New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Astor Galleries
Telephone: 800-784-7876
Contact Name: Stephen
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMA Fall Gathering of Artists Returns to LItchfield for it's 18th Year

  A Fall Gathering of Artists returns to the Litchfield Firehouse for its 18th year, a four-day exhibit of artwork to the public. This event features approximately 40 award-winning...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Litchfield Firehouse
258 West St.
Route 202
Litchfield, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mally DeSomma
Telephone: 120-357-43954
Contact Name: Mally Desomma

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMA Fall Gathering of Artists Returns to Litchfield for it's 18th Year

A Fall Gathering of Artists returns to the Litchfield Firehouse for its 18th year, a four-day exhibit of artwork to the public. This event features approximately 40 award-winning Connecticut...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Litchfield Firehouse
258 West Street
Route 202
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Mally DeSomma
Telephone: 203-574-3954
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM13th Annual Garlic Fest

We would like invite you to join us for the 13th Annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival. It will be held on October 7-8, 2017 at the Bethlehem Fairgrounds on Route 61...

Cost: $8-adults, $7-seniors, $1-children under 12

Where:
Bethlehem Fairgrounds on Route 61
304 Main St N
Bethlehem, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM7th Annual Passport to Sandy Hook

Come explore food, shopping, and attractions in Sandy Hook Village. Discounts, samples, music, and fun activities for the whole family. Pick up a passport at the firetruck, get it stamped...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Sandy Hook Village
Intersection of Glen Road, Washington Avenue and Church Hill Road
Sandy Hook, CT  06482
View map »


Sponsor: SHOP Sandy Hook Organization for Prosperity
Telephone: 203-395-0343
Contact Name: Maribeth Hemingway
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Samurai of Seville

Berkshires author John J. Healey introduces his new novel, The Samurai of Seville. Revealing one of history’s most intriguing forgotten chapters—the arrival of Japanese...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Sponsor: Clark Art Institute
Telephone: 413 458 2303
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMBook signing Susanna Salk

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce a book signing event for the new book by author Susanna Salk “At Home with Dogs and Their Designers: Sharing a Stylish Life”.  America's...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMCash Is King

Nobody lived life like Johnny Cash, and nobody plays Johnny Cash like Cash is King! Don’t miss the ultimate tribute show featuring the music and stories of Cash’s life with more than 30...

Cost: $30.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Mountain Dew Country & Bluegrass Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMEmerson String quartet

As part of its 2017-2018 concert series, Friends of Music will host the Emerson String Quartet on Saturday, October 7th. Appearing for their 19th Friends of Music performance, The New York Times...

Cost: $35, Children 18 and younger enter free

Where:
Kusel Auditorium at Sleepy Hollow High School
210 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Washington CT Design & Antiques Show

The Washington Connecticut Design & Antiques Show is one of the most important fundraisers of the year for Gunn Memorial Library. This year's event features the traditional Friday evening...

Cost: Free daily show admission; $125 & up for Friday & Saturday Parties

Where:
Washington Primary School
11 School Street
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Vanessa Hammond
Website »

More information
Minks to Sinks –– Annual Huge Tag Sale

For over 85 years, Minks to Sinks has opened rain or shine, offering shoppers bargains on thousands of new and gently used merchandise. Including household & gardening items, sports equipment,...

Where:
395 Danbury Rd
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

Saturdays from 9am to 1pm! For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMPeruvian Artist, Marisabel Artieda Opens in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings and drawings by Peruvian artist, Marisabel Artieda. “Here and There” opens on Saturday, October 7th through Sunday, November...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes

Clay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family Plan a great afternoon with friends, family or just yourself in this fun and messy introduction to clay for...

Cost: $20 - $30

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMLost Lake

Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner, David Auburn (Proof), Lost Lake is an engrossing, evocative play. Part drama, part melancholy comedy, Lost...

Cost: Preview Tickets: $45; Tickets: $50

Where:
The Unicorn Stage
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMHAUNTED HALE CORN MAZE AT THE NATHAN HALE HOMESTEAD

Hold tight to your flash light as you enter the evening realm of Haunted Hale with a moderately scary walk through the annual Corn Maze brimming with the...

Cost: varies

Where:
Nathan Hale Homestead
2299 South Street
Coventry, CT
View map »


Sponsor: CT Landmarks
Telephone: 860-742-6917
Contact Name: Jamie Fontaine
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPaul Taylor Dance Company

One of the seminal artists of our time, Paul Taylor continues to shape the homegrown American art of modern dance that he has helped define since becoming a professional dancer and pioneering...

Cost: $10-$65

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413.528.0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMAni Cordero

“Profound ruminations on love and the state of the world.” — NPR Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican songstress Ani Cordero is a storyteller of the first order, winding through topics from feminism...

Cost: $10-$24

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Telephone: (413) 662-2111
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags