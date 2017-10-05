Calling All Angels

Thanksgiving Angels helps provide Thanksgiving meals for over 1,500 Berkshire families––Benefit dinner/concert Oct 13

By John Seven

Every year, Thanksgiving Angels brings together 17 community organizations to provide Thanksgiving meals for over 1,500 Berkshire families. And turkeys don’t come cheap. That’s why the group has budgeted $23,000 of its $30,000 fundraising goal just for the bird.

It needs more help than ever raising that amount, with the departure of Sabic Innovative Plastics, which had contributed about a quarter of the budget. Money donations are welcome ( southchurchpittsfield.org/donate ).

A benefit dinner/concert is Friday, Oct 13. Call 413-442-7357.